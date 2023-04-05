Advanced search
IG Metall negotiators in favor of four-day week in steel industry

04/05/2023 | 12:19am EDT
ESSEN (dpa-AFX) - The IG Metall negotiator in the northwest German steel industry Knut Giesler wants to go into the upcoming round of collective bargaining with a demand for the introduction of the four-day week with full wage compensation. "We want to achieve real relief for employees without them earning less as a result," Giesler told the "Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung" (Wednesday edition). According to him, such a step would be a major step forward for the quality of life and health of employees. In the northwest German steel industry, which includes the states of North Rhine-Westphalia, Lower Saxony, Hesse and Bremen, the pilot agreement is usually reached for the entire industry.

The feedback from the steel workforce on this so far has been extremely positive, said Giesler. At the same time, he believes that the four-day week would make the steel industry more attractive to young people, who would be urgently needed in the coming years as the coal-based heavy industry is transformed into green steel. At the same time, the four-day week would also be a way of preventing the job losses expected in the course of the green transformation of the steel industry.

Specifically, according to the report, Giesler's idea for the introduction of the four-day week in the steel industry is to reduce weekly working hours from 35 to 32 hours, with full wage compensation. However, this would be much easier to implement in administration and two-shift operations than in three-shift operations.

According to the newspaper, IG Metall assumes that this reduction will take a longer time, possibly several years - also in order not to overburden employers in the conversion of duty and shift schedules. "We need longer creep-in periods here," Giesler said./rea/DP/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
