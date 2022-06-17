Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:24 2022-06-17 am EDT
141.53 EUR   -0.89%
09:55aIG Metall questions VW plant in China's Xinjiang province
RE
08:14aVolvo, Daimler Truck, Traton Get EU Approval for Electric Truck Charging Network JV
MT
07:43aCUSTOMER-FOCUSED, INDEPENDENT, FAST : Volkswagen Group realigns structure in China...
PU
IG Metall questions VW plant in China's Xinjiang province

06/17/2022 | 09:55am EDT
Joerg Hofmann leader of Germany's largest industrial union IG Metall speaks to delegates during the trade union congress in Nuremberg

BERLIN (Reuters) - The leader of Germany's powerful IG Metall trade union, who sits on the supervisory board of Volkswagen, has questioned whether it is in the carmaker's interests to continue to operate a plant in China's Xinjiang region.

The United States, Britain and other countries called this month for the International Labour Organization to set up a mission to probe alleged labour abuses in Xinjiang and urged Beijing to allow unfettered access.

There is no evidence of human rights violations at the VW plant, IG Metall leader Joerg Hofmann said.

"Nevertheless, the overall question is what it means for the reputation of the company to continue to be invested there," Hofmann, who is deputy chairman of the VW supervisory board, told the Wolfsburger Nachrichten newspaper.

Volkswagen said in response to a Reuters question about Hofmann's comment that the carmaker is "firmly opposed to forced labour in connection with its business activities worldwide", and ensures that its standards are adhered to.

"As a globally active company, the Volkswagen Group stands for individual freedom, fair working conditions, open world trade, economic development and peaceful coexistence," added the company, which also on Friday announced a revamp of its China management team.

China has denied Western allegations of forced labour and genocide against Uyghurs in Xinjiang and has warned other countries not to interfere in China's domestic affairs by criticizing its actions in the region.

Stephan Weil, the premier of the state of Lower Saxony, one of Volkswagen's biggest shareholders, said there were no indications that human rights or labour rights had been violated at the VW plant.

"However, this does not release the group from its duty to deal intensively with the issue and to examine the allegations on the human rights situation closely, which is being done," he added.

(Reporting by Jan Schwartz; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Frances Kerry)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 272 B 286 B 286 B
Net income 2022 16 742 M 17 591 M 17 591 M
Net cash 2022 32 009 M 33 634 M 33 634 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,36x
Yield 2022 6,28%
Capitalization 83 536 M 87 776 M 87 776 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 668 294
Free-Float 56,8%
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.54%87 776
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION1.64%222 397
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-8.71%69 359
BMW AG-12.82%53 367
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-41.70%45 818
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-40.92%45 222