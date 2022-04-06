Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Volkswagen AG
  News
  Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Ideas that move: Volkswagen Group supports exhibition "Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture" at the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao ...

04/06/2022 | 09:02am EDT
From left to right: Lekha Hileman, curator Guggenheim Museum Bilbao; Ignacio S. Galán, CEO Iberdrola; Lord Norman Foster, initiator and curator; Herbert Diess, CEO Volkswagen Group; Juan Ignacio Vidarte, General Director of the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao

Today the press conference of the exhibition "Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture" took place at the world-famous Guggenheim Museum Bilbao. The initiator and curator of the unique show, iconic architect and visionary Sir Norman Foster, spoke together with Dr. Herbert Diess (Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen AG), Ignacio Gálan (Chairman and CEO Iberdrola) and museum director Juan Ignacio Vidarte about the history of the automobile and the mobility of the future. "Motion" presents around 40 exceptional cars along with artworks by Andy Warhol, Donald Judd, Giacomo Balla and others. In the Future Gallery sketches and models from students give a glimpse into how mobility might look like in the year 2086. The universities cooperated with Bentley Motors Limited, UK and Volkswagen, among others. The sponsorship of the exhibition in Bilbao is part of Volkswagen's international cultural engagement as well as an expression of the support of cultural concerns in the vicinity of the Spanish Volkswagen facilities.

"Motion. Autos, Art, Architecture" tells the story from the original idea of a car up to possible scenarios in the decades to come, putting the focus on how this development has been reflected with creative measures. The exhibition addresses influences on industrial and product design sparked by the experience of speed, freedom and flexibility. Room is also given to transformations of urban areas and unfavorable effects on the environment caused by the extensive popularity of the car. It then culminates in a series of concepts for future ways to satisfy individual mobility needs.

15 leading universities from all over the world with a focus on design, architecture, technology or art have developed sketches and models that envision life and forms of mobility in the year 2086 - the 200th birthday of the automobile. The cooperation with the Yale School of Architecture and Volkswagen Group Design under the direction of Klaus Zyciora has created the "futureNOMAD" project. The interdisciplinary ideas are an attempt to find possible responses to the upcoming ecological and social challenges of our world.

The exhibition's curator, Sir Norman Foster, summarized the project mission: "This exhibition celebrates the art of the automobile design and explores its cultural links to art and architecture. It could be a requiem for the age of combustion as it makes a leap into the future with a gallery devoted to the work of fifteen schools of design and architecture, who have been invited to imagine mobility at the end of this century - coincident with the 200th anniversary of the birth of the automobile."

Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, remarks at the opening of the exhibition: "Mobility is still a highly emotional subject. The power of design, of a brand and its identity remain key. Autonomous driving increases the opportunities for benefitting from mobility, for enjoying more comfort, and improved safety in particular. And mobility reduces its negative facets as it becomes more sustainable. The MOTION exhibition at the Guggenheim Museum in Bilbao fuses technological innovation with aesthetics and emotions, and it provides promising and motivating ideas for a future in a rapidly and radically changing world."

The exhibition features around forty original automobiles including selected cars from the Group's collection: a 1951 Volkswagen Beetle and a 1962 Volkswagen Typ 2. A sound installations realized with the support of Pink-Floyd drummer Nick Mason, gives an acoustic insight into the history of the car - finalizing with the sound installation of the sound of an ID. Buzz1.

The sponsorship of the exhibition in Bilbao is part of Volkswagen's international cultural engagement Volkswagen's collaborations include a multi-year partnership with Neue Nationalgalerie and Hamburger Bahnhof, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, a partnership with documenta fifteen, and continuous support of the international work of the Dresden Music Festival. The activities are vital elements for Volkswagen to assume corporate social responsibility and empower a free, forward-looking and inspirational dialogue between people.


1) The vehicle is a near production concept car and has not gone on sale yet

Read further

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 06 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2022 13:01:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
