PEKING/MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Automotive industry expert Ferdinand Dudenhoffer believes Chinese manufacturers are years ahead of German industry giants and therefore hopes for cooperation between the brands. "I think these cooperations make a lot of sense, because if we don't do this, we will lose an infinite amount of time," the 72-year-old told Deutsche Presse-Agentur in Beijing. China is ten years ahead of Germany in autonomous driving and voice control for cars, for example, he said, partly because there are no suitable test tracks in this country. "It won't work without the Chinese," the economist summed up.

German carmakers catching up - but the gap is wide

Recently, however, German carmakers have been making up ground in e-car sales, and that includes the important Chinese market. According to a study by consultancy PwC, their sales grew almost twice as fast as the global market in the first nine months of the year.

Globally, German manufacturers increased sales of their battery-only cars (BEVs) by 63 percent compared with the same period last year. The overall market grew by 33 percent. In China, German manufacturers improved by 39 percent, according to the study, while the Chinese BEV market grew by 26 percent. This means they have accepted the challenge and "are reporting back with bold and technically excellent models," said PwC industry expert Felix Kuhnert.

However, the gap to the market leaders remains large: German carmakers sold a good 200,000 BEVs in China between January and September. Tesla alone has sold almost 280,000 of its Model Y SUVs there. For the coming year, PwC's industry experts expect global BEV sales to increase by 40 percent for German and 31 percent for Chinese automakers.

Industry expert sees reputation of Chinese brands growing

Dudenhoffer, founder of Center Automotive Research, sees a shift in the reputation of Chinese car brands in Europe. "If they have innovations, have good quality, have things that others don't have, then people will buy that," Dudenhoffer said. China's manufacturers are pushing into Europe with electric cars in particular, he said, which is good for competition and therefore good for German automakers.

The EU Commission launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies for e-cars in early October. Brussels sees the aid payments as a market-distorting competitive advantage for China's producers. Dudenhoffer judged the EU Commission's action to be "the worst thing you can do." A Chinese backlash, for example through new import duties, could damage the German auto industry "two or three times over," he warned.

Which of the many Chinese brands will survive in the European market is the subject of eager speculation. "BYD will stay," Dudenhoffer expressed his conviction. He pointed out that smaller brands such as Xpeng, which cooperates with Volkswagen, and also Leapmotor, in which Opel parent company Stellantis recently bought in, were already forming alliances. Other brands such as Geely and China's first private manufacturer Great Wall Motor would need big-ticket items. Manufacturers would have to choose the right strategy: sell lots of e-cars with little time to spare because you have cost advantages - "and then the others starve because they can't keep up with the costs."

Is Germany losing the price competition?

Dudenhoffer does not expect Chinese e-car brands to open production sites in Germany. "I can't imagine a really modern plant at the moment," he said. Other European countries would have better cards to play. In Germany, for example, energy costs are too high compared with Poland, Hungary and Spain. Dudenhoffer is certain that price competition with the Chinese will be tough. "The Germans will also have to deal with this. We've already got it with Tesla."/jon/DP/men