NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The US bank JPMorgan has downgraded Volkswagen from "Overweight" to "Neutral" and lowered its target price from 160 to 128 euros. The internationalization of the automotive market will continue in the coming year, analyst Jose Asumendi wrote in an industry report published on Wednesday. New suppliers from China and North America are entering the scene, gaining market share and thus shaking up the market. Large established manufacturers such as Volkswagen, GM, Ford and Stellantis have been losing market share in this mixed situation for several years./bek/ajx

Publication of the original study: 28.11.2023 / 19:23 / GMT

First distribution of the original study: 29.11.2023 / 00:15 / GMT

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------