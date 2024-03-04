NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Broker) - The analyst firm Jefferies has left its rating for Volkswagen at "Buy" with a target price of 150 euros. The Wolfsburg-based company remains a turnaround story with a low cash outflow, analyst Philippe Houchois wrote in a study published on Monday. However, the margin outlook does not show the impetus hoped for from the cost-cutting program./ag/gl

