Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lars Henner Santelmann, Chairman of the Board of Europe's largest automotive financial services provider since September 2015, is leaving the company at his own request ...

11/11/2021 | 01:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lars Henner Santelmann, Chairman of the Board of Europe's largest automotive financial services provider since September 2015, is leaving the company at his own request as of January 31, 2022, to assume a role in the field of environmental protection and conservation. His successor will be Dr. Christian Dahlheim, currently Head of Group Sales at Volkswagen AG. The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG, Volkswagen CFO Dr. Arno Antlitz, said: "We would like to thank Lars Henner Santelmann for his many years of service to our company. He has played a key role in its evolution. Among his particular achievements are the organizational realignment and the focus on a new digital business model. Volkswagen Financial Services is a mainstay of our NEW AUTO Group strategy. With his expertise in sales and financial services, Dr. Christian Dahlheim will enable us to continue along this successful path," continued Antlitz.

Lars Henner Santelmann can look back on an impressive career with the Volkswagen Group. Born in Peine, Germany, he studied economics and joined the Volkswagen Group as a trainee in 1988. Following roles as assistant to a member of the Board of Management and in Controlling, he worked for two years as Head of Finance at Autogerma SpA in Verona, Italy. Between 1995 and 2000, he was Head of Sales for South and Eastern Europe, Africa and the Middle East at Volkswagen AG. From 2000 until October 2005, he was the Board Member for Sales at SEAT S.A. He was appointed Executive Vice President of Volkswagen Financial Services AG and Volkswagen Bank GmbH in November 2005. Between October 2006 and December 2012, Lars Henner Santelmann was also management spokesman of Volkswagen Leasing GmbH. In September 2008, he joined the Board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG with responsibility for Sales and Marketing and for the Germany, Europe, International and Latin America regions. He became Chairman of the Board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG on October 16, 2015, and was also Board Member for Sales from October 2018 to October 2021.

Dr. Christian Dahlheim, a senior manager who is well-known and respected Group-wide, is returning to Volkswagen Financial Services. The Berlin native completed a degree in physics at the Technical University of Munich in 1993. He then worked at Procter and Gamble and for the Boston Consulting Group. Dr. Christian Dahlheim started his career at Volkswagen as Head of Corporate Development at Volkswagen Financial Services. Between 2008 and 2012, he was Regional Manager Europe and International with responsibility for financial services in European and selected overseas markets. In 2012, he moved to the United States as Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of VW Credit, Inc. He was appointed President and CEO of VW Credit, Inc. in 2014, assuming overall responsibility for the Volkswagen Group's financial services business in North America. From January 1, 2016, until September 2018, Dr. Christian Dahlheim was a Member of the Board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG with responsibility for Sales and Marketing. He has been Head of Volkswagen Group Sales and After Sales since October 2018. His successor in this role will be announced at a later date.

From February 1, 2022, the Board of Volkswagen Financial Services AG will comprise Dr. Christian Dahlheim (Chairman), Anthony Bandmann (Sales), Dr. Alexandra Baum-Ceisig (Human Resources), Dr. Mario Daberkow (IT) and Frank Fiedler (Finance).

Read further

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 11 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 November 2021 18:16:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
01:17pLars Henner Santelmann, Chairman of the Board of Europe's largest automotive financial ..
PU
11:47aChange of leadership at Volkswagen Financial Services – Lars Henner Santelmann le..
PU
11:36aToyota investing $240 million in West Virginia to build hybrid parts
RE
11:29aToyota says large parts of world not ready for zero-emission cars
RE
10:45aMUCH OF WORLD NOT READY FOR ELECTRIC : Toyota
RE
09:57aNew Tiguan Allspace now available from dealerships
PU
06:57aWINTER TIPS : Volkswagen's how-to guide for the cold season
PU
05:42aA PIONEER IN ELECTRIC MOBILITY AND S : Audi Brussels produces its eight millionth car
AQ
04:39aCountries, cities, carmakers commit to end fossil-fuel vehicles by 2040
RE
03:37aOn COP26 Transport Day, Scania announces another strong commitment to zero-emission veh..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 248 B 285 B 285 B
Net income 2021 13 793 M 15 827 M 15 827 M
Net cash 2021 30 047 M 34 477 M 34 477 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,77x
Yield 2021 4,04%
Capitalization 122 B 141 B 140 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 185,60 €
Average target price 258,99 €
Spread / Average Target 39,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG21.77%141 008
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION26.02%243 947
DAIMLER AG52.43%108 699
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY42.34%86 052
FORD MOTOR COMPANY120.25%77 367
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED23.31%72 132