  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:44:39 2023-02-17 am EST
131.22 EUR   +0.18%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows in cars to be heard

02/19/2023 | 11:50pm EST
SCHLESWIG (dpa-AFX) - The Administrative Court in Schleswig will hear oral proceedings on Monday (9:15 a.m.) in a lawsuit filed by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) against the Federal Motor Transport Authority. It concerns the use of so-called thermal windows in diesel vehicles (Euro 5) of Volkswagen. These thermal windows have been the subject of dispute between environmentalists and carmakers for years. The software reduces the purification of exhaust gases at cooler temperatures, so that the cars emit more pollutants in cold weather.

The administrative court had previously referred several questions on the issue to the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The ECJ had ruled in November that DUH had standing to sue. In addition, the ECJ judges specified their restrictive stance on thermal windows at the time. Accordingly, defeat devices such as thermal windows may only be approved if they are necessary to prevent a serious risk to the engine and the safe operation of the vehicle. The Schleswig judges must now decide whether these conditions are met in the specific case.

According to DUH, the proceedings represent the central test case in a series of further disputes between DUH and the KBA./gyd/DP/men


© dpa-AFX 2023
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
12:25aVolkswagen, Mercedes-Benz Push for More EV Charging Stations in Germany
MT
02/19Lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows in cars to be heard
DP
02/19Car manufacturers call for faster expansion of charging infrastructure
DP
02/19VW, Mercedes-Benz urge Berlin to accelerate EV charging network expansion -paper
RE
02/17In comeback, Commerzbank to join Germany's DAX blue-chip index
RE
02/17'Scandalous ruling' as impetus for reform? - BGH ruling on VW works councils
DP
02/17After BGH ruling on VW: Payment of works councils before revision
DP
02/17China's CATL offers EV battery discounts in China -sources
RE
02/17Mercedes-Benz cautious despite earnings boost
RE
02/17Russians switch to used cars as sanctions pummel auto sector
RE
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 294 B 294 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 475 M 17 475 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 40 092 M 40 092 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,03x
Yield 2022 6,51%
Capitalization 76 279 M 81 339 M 81 339 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,14x
EV / Sales 2023 0,13x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 131,22 €
Average target price 174,30 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG12.71%81 339
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.24%192 971
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG21.56%85 149
BMW AG19.63%67 985
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY28.33%60 206
FORD MOTOR COMPANY10.83%51 382