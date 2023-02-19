Lawsuit against KBA over thermal windows in cars to be heard

SCHLESWIG (dpa-AFX) - The Administrative Court in Schleswig will hear oral proceedings on Monday (9:15 a.m.) in a lawsuit filed by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH) against the Federal Motor Transport Authority. It concerns the use of so-called thermal windows in diesel vehicles (Euro 5) of Volkswagen. These thermal windows have been the subject of dispute between environmentalists and carmakers for years. The software reduces the purification of exhaust gases at cooler temperatures, so that the cars emit more pollutants in cold weather.

The administrative court had previously referred several questions on the issue to the European Court of Justice (ECJ). The ECJ had ruled in November that DUH had standing to sue. In addition, the ECJ judges specified their restrictive stance on thermal windows at the time. Accordingly, defeat devices such as thermal windows may only be approved if they are necessary to prevent a serious risk to the engine and the safe operation of the vehicle. The Schleswig judges must now decide whether these conditions are met in the specific case.

According to DUH, the proceedings represent the central test case in a series of further disputes between DUH and the KBA./gyd/DP/men