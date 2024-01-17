SCHLESWIG (dpa-AFX) - The Administrative Court in Schleswig will hear an oral hearing on Wednesday (9.15 a.m.) on a lawsuit brought by the German Environmental Aid (DUH) against the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) in relation to diesel defeat devices. The car manufacturers Volkswagen, Audi and Seat, which are part of the Volkswagen Group, have been summoned (case no. 3 A 332/20). DUH wanted the KBA to revoke so-called approval notices with which it had approved the implementation of a software update in the past as sufficient rectification in connection with unlawful defeat devices on certain diesel engines.

According to the court, the DUH is of the opinion that illegal defeat devices continue to be used even after the software updates. According to the court, 62 older models of various Volkswagen Group brands are affected. Among other things, the DUH is objecting to the use of so-called thermal windows. According to the information provided, the KBA and the defendants are of the opinion that the software used by the manufacturers complies with the provisions of Union law.

The so-called thermal windows have been the subject of dispute between environmentalists and car manufacturers for years. The software reduces the purification of exhaust gases at cooler temperatures, so that cars emit more pollutants in cold weather. Last year, the Administrative Court heard a similar case and essentially ruled in favor of the DUH (Ref. 3 A 113/18). The ruling is not yet legally binding./gyd/DP/jha