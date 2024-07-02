HERNDON (dpa-AFX) - The Volkswagen Group achieved mixed results in US sales in the second quarter. The number of VW brand vehicles sold jumped by almost a third to just over 100,000 compared to the same period last year, the US subsidiary announced on Tuesday. However, sales of the ID.4 e-car model fell by 15 percent.

Volkswagen subsidiary Audi recorded a significant drop in sales in the second quarter. At 48,687 vehicles, 12 percent fewer were delivered than in the same period of the previous year. Since the beginning of the year, the decline amounts to 14 percent./he/bek