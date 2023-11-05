FRANKFURT/DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - Car manufacturers and dealers are increasing their incentives to buy in the German new car market, but are encountering cautious customers. This is the conclusion of the market study published on Saturday by the Duisburg-based Center Automotive Research for the month of October. Study director Ferdinand Dudenhoffer expects registration figures to remain subdued over the next six months. For the year as a whole, he expects 2.85 million new car registrations after 2.65 million in the previous year.

"While there has been a lack of cars in recent years, there will be a lack of customers in 2023," summarized Dudenhoffer. Providers responded to the weak demand by lowering rates for leasing and subscription contracts. They also allowed significantly more vehicles on their own account. These cars are coming onto the market with a slight delay at reduced "house prices". Almost one in four new registrations (24.2 percent) were accounted for by manufacturers and dealers that month. This was an increase of 3.8 percentage points compared to the previous month.

In contrast, there were fewer price reductions for new cars configured online. Here, the price reductions for electric battery cars fell even more sharply than for combustion cars. Including the state subsidy, the electric cars offered an average discount of 15.6 percent on the list price, while the 30 most popular combustion engines were offered at 17.2 percent below the list price without the subsidy. VW's premium subsidiary Audi has reduced its discounts particularly significantly./ceb/DP/he