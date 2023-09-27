(Update: With statement VW spokesman in the second paragraph.)

WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - An IT storm paralyzed the central infrastructure of the Volkswagen Group on Wednesday. Production at several plants was at a standstill, a group spokesman confirmed. Earlier, the "Handelsblatt" had reported.

"We can confirm an IT fault in network components at the Wolfsburg site," a group spokesman said in the evening. "The fault has existed since 12:30 p.m. and is currently being analyzed. There are implications for vehicle-producing plants." According to the current status of the analyses, an external attack was unlikely as the cause of the system fault. The company is working at full speed to rectify the situation.

According to the Handelsblatt, the cause is not yet known. The group has convened a crisis team. Large parts of the IT and also the producing VW plants are to be affected according to information of the paper. According to the company, production is currently at a standstill at the main plant in Wolfsburg as well as in Emden, Osnabrück and Zwickau. Also in the offices at the headquarters in Wolfsburg nothing is working at the moment./sl/fjo/DP/men