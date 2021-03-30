Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
New arrival at Volkswagen: the Taigo is on its way!

03/30/2021 | 04:13am EDT
The wait is over for those who have been looking for a CUV (Crossover Utility Vehicle) that combines an elevated seating position with a sporty coupé silhouette. The new Taigo will be launched on the market with economical TSI engines, LED headlights as standard, a modern operating concept, a fully digital cockpit and a multitude of assist systems.

The Taigo is based on the successful Nivus model from Brazil, and will be manufactured for the European market in Pamplona, Spain. The new CUV will make its début this summer and will be launched on the market at the end of 2021.



Volkswagen AG published this content on 30 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2021 08:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 290 B 290 B
Net income 2021 12 928 M 15 169 M 15 169 M
Net cash 2021 29 801 M 34 969 M 34 969 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,90x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 132 B 155 B 155 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,41x
EV / Sales 2022 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 250,45 €
Last Close Price 229,75 €
Spread / Highest target 34,9%
Spread / Average Target 9,01%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.73%132 090
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION5.05%213 843
DAIMLER AG27.55%89 468
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY34.34%83 486
BMW AG18.51%60 022
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.14.82%52 570
