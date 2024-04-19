Tesla to Recall 3,878 Cybertrucks Due to Accelerator Pedal Problem

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the Cybertruck's accelerator pedal pad might dislodge and get trapped, causing the vehicle to accelerate unintentionally.

Warner Bros. Discovery Lost Money Last Year. Its CEO Got a $50 Million Payday.

Much of Chief Executive David Zaslav's compensation was tied to free cash flow, which soared amid cost-cutting efforts.

Procter & Gamble Earnings Beat Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

The consumer product goods company raised its fiscal-year earnings guidance.

Trump's 'DJT' stock rises as CEO 'tries to blame' short sellers for weakness

Trump Media & Technology's stock rallied Friday and was headed for a third straight gain after the parent company of Donald Trump's social-media platform Truth Social asked regulators to look into potential illegal selling activity.

American Express says cardholders are buying lots of 'front of cabin' plane tickets, as total spending grows 7%

American Express saw an acceleration in new card acquisitions during the first quarter, and it recorded a profit beat for the period.

Shopify is tightening up on hiring. One analyst likes the stock more as a result.

"We believe investor expectations have over corrected," Morgan Stanley analysts say.

SLB Tops Revenue Expectations on International Strength

The oil-services company reports adjusted first-quarter earnings of 75 cents a share on revenue of $8.71 billion.

Netflix Dealt With Freeloaders. Its Next Act Will Be Tougher.

The decision to stop reporting subscriber numbers will put a greater focus on revenue growth-and advertising.

Volkswagen Workers Are Voting on Union. What Happens If It Succeeds.

Volkswagen employees in Tennessee have been voting on whether or not to be represented by the United Auto Workers.

Banks Believe They Are Well-Prepared for Commercial Real Estate Fallout

Banks have built up substantial reserves against office loans going bad.

