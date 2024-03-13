Dollar Tree to Close About 1,000 Stores

The dollar-store operator's earnings in the holiday quarter were wiped out by billions of dollars in charges tied to a review of its portfolio of stores.

House Approves Bill to Ban TikTok or Force Sale as Lobbyists Turn Attention to Senate

Lawmakers have expressed worries that the company's parent, Bytedance, would give U.S. users' data to Beijing.

Petco CEO Steps Down

Ron Coughlin is also stepping down from the board, which has appointed R. Michael Mohan to serve as interim CEO.

Elon Musk's SpaceX prepares third Starship flight test

SpaceX's third Spaceship flight test could come as soon as Thursday, pending regulatory approval, says the private space company.

Volkswagen's Audi Division Posts Lower Profits

Volkswagen reported lower operating margin and profit for its Audi brand group but its flagship division increased profitability.

AirAsia Chief to Scout for More Fundraising After SPAC Listing

AirAsia chief Tony Fernandes plans to seek fresh funding in Southeast Asia's equities markets after a much-touted SPAC listing in the U.S. later this year.

Biden's 15% Corporate Minimum Tax Hits KKR, Whirlpool in First Year

The Biden administration is proposing an expansion of a levy that targets companies with high profits and low taxes.

Shell considers slowing its ambitious net-zero push: report

The Anglo-Dutch oil major has focused on investor returns over climate initiatives under new CEO Wael Sawan who took control in January 2023

Wood-Pellet Maker Enviva Files for Bankruptcy

The nation's largest exporter of wood pellets filed for chapter 11 following a failed gamble on future commodities prices.

You Can Now Get Weight-Loss Drug Zepbound Through Amazon

Amazon Pharmacy will fill prescriptions for the weight-loss drug ordered through maker Eli Lilly's direct-to-consumer service.

