House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok or Force Sale; Lobbyists Turn to Senate

Lawmakers have said they fear parent company ByteDance would give U.S. users' data to Beijing.

Owner of Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores

Dollar Tree, which operates the Family Dollar chain, said inflation, store theft and merger indigestion are eroding the discount retailer's results.

Microsoft to Launch AI Assistant for Security Products

Tech giant said Copilot for Security would be available worldwide next month under a pay-as-you-go licensing model.

Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His Show on X Hours After Interview

The former CNN host said he would post the interview on X and other platforms next week.

Volkswagen's Audi Division Posts Lower Profits

Volkswagen reported lower operating margin and profit for its Audi brand group but its flagship division increased profitability.

Petco CEO Steps Down

Ron Coughlin is also stepping down from the board, which has appointed R. Michael Mohan to serve as interim CEO.

Williams-Sonoma's stock hits a record after profit beat and 26% dividend raise

Shares of Williams-Sonoma Inc. rallied into record territory Wednesday after the home-products retailer beat quarterly earnings expectations, with "full-price selling" and supply-chain improvements helping boost margins.

Vera Bradley's stock falls 10% after handbag maker's earnings fall short of estimates

Vera Bradley's CEO said that "recent sales results demonstrate the need for change in our branding, product assortments and store environments."

OnTrac to Deliver Packages 7 Days a Week

The move to extend services to weekends comes as other carriers have moved away from it, citing the expense.

Tesla now worth less than JPMorgan as stock slapped with new bearish call

Shares of Tesla extended their selloff toward a 10-month low Wednesday, as a Wells Fargo analyst moved to a bearish stance on the stock.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 1515ET