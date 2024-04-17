Alaska Air Resumes Flights After Technology Problem

The carrier says there might be residual delays throughout the day Wednesday.

Tesla Wants Shareholders to Approve Elon Musk's Pay Package. Again.

The $55.8 billion compensation deal was previously struck down in court.

Boeing's Quality Complaints Mount as Another Whistleblower Comes Forward

A former quality manager will provide written testimony that will be part of a congressional hearing Wednesday.

Eli Lilly reports positive data for weight-loss drug as sleep apnea treatment

Zepbound reduced apnea effect by up to 63% and achieved about 20% weight loss after a year.

Prologis Warns of Slowing Industrial Real-Estate Market

The world's largest industrial property company logged better-than-expected revenue in the latest quarter but warned of a slowdown in warehousing markets in the coming quarters.

Travelers Stock Drops After Earnings. Shares Are on Track for Their Worst Day in Nearly 4 Years.

The property and casualty insurer misses analysts' earnings estimates.

Volkswagen to Cut EV Costs With New Production Platform in China

Volkswagen and XPeng have a new framework deal to co-develop electrified and digitized architecture to be used in VW brand EVs produced in China.

U.S. Bancorp Beats Earnings Estimates, but the Stock Is Falling Anyway

U.S. Bancorp reported first-quarter adjusted earnings of 90 cents a share on revenue of $6.72 billion.

Abbott Labs Stock Is Slipping After Earnings Beat. Here's Why.

Healthcare-products firm Abbott Laboratories' first-quarter earnings beat expectations, but second-quarter guidance was light.

ASML Lackluster Orders Miss Forecasts as Demand Recovery Awaited

ASML reported lower orders for the first quarter as chip makers wait for demand to recover before securing key production equipment for the coming years.

