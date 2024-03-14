EV Startup Fisker Prepares for Possible Bankruptcy

The company has struggled with growing its sales amid stagnant demand for electric vehicles in the U.S. and last month issued a going-concern warning.

Under Armour's Kevin Plank to Take Back CEO Role

Plank served as CEO of Under Armour from 1996 to 2019, and was named executive chair and brand chief early in 2020.

Altria Group Plans to Sell Part of Anheuser-Busch Stake

Altria Group plans to sell 18%, or over $2 billion worth, of its large stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev in a secondary offering as it looks to return more cash to shareholders.

House Passes Bill to Ban TikTok or Force Sale of the Chinese Video App

Lawmakers are trying to balance national-security and free-speech concerns, with a Senate showdown ahead.

Fossil Group CEO Kosta Kartsotis Steps Down Amid Strategic Review

Operating chief Jeffrey Boyer will assume the role of CEO on an interim basis, the company said.

Owner of Family Dollar to Close 1,000 Stores

Dollar Tree, which operates the Family Dollar chain, said inflation, store theft and merger indigestion are eroding the discount retailer's results.

Microsoft to Launch AI Assistant for Security Products

Tech giant said Copilot for Security would be available worldwide next month under a pay-as-you-go licensing model.

U.S. Steel Stock Is Plummeting. The White House Is the Worry.

Investors seem to feel more uneasy about a potential takeover by Japanese steel company Nippon.

Don Lemon Says Elon Musk Canceled His Show on X Hours After Interview

The former CNN host said he would post the interview on X and other platforms next week.

Volkswagen's Audi Division Posts Lower Profits

Volkswagen reported lower operating margin and profit for its Audi brand group but its flagship division increased profitability.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-24 1915ET