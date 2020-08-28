Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/28 07:38:04 am
140.63 EUR   +0.36%
04:09aVOLKSWAGEN : IP Due Diligence - The Art Of Leaving Nothing To Chance
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/27VOLKSWAGEN : CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 07:16am EDT
Chinese Bond Issuers Bypass U.S. Investors

Chinese companies are borrowing less from U.S. bond buyers, as the deep pools of dollars held by investors in Asia means the region can be more self-reliant for hard-currency funding. 

 
Wall Street Looks for Inflation in All the Wrong Places

Be wary of expert predictions of how Covid-19 and federal stimulus will affect the direction of consumer prices. The fate of your holdings rides on the outcome. 

 
U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise After Fed Policy Shift

Yields reversed an early decline on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would drop its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to stave off rising inflation. 

 
Fed Approves Shift on Inflation Goal, Ushering In Longer Era of Low Rates

The Federal Reserve approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates by dropping its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting them to head off higher inflation, a move likely to leave U.S. borrowing costs very low for a long time. 

 
Federal Reserve Officials Lay Out How Much Inflation Overshoot Could Be Acceptable

Two Federal Reserve officials who spoke in the wake of the announcement of the central bank's new approach to inflation targeting shed some light on how much of an overshoot of the central bank's 2% inflation target they're willing to accept. 

 
World Bank Halts Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

The bank is pausing publication of its flagship report on business competitiveness after data related to China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appeared to be inappropriately altered. 

 
Bank of Canada's Macklem Braces for Long, Bumpy Recovery

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said the economy is posting impressive gains after a sharp pandemic-induced decline, but expects initial momentum to give way to a "pretty long, bumpy ride." 

 
China's Slowing Growth Means PE Firms Must Change to Succeed: Report

Investor appetite for private equity in China remains high but the global economic slowdown is forcing a change in the playbook for firms that have relied on the nation's growth for strong investment returns, consulting firm McKinsey & Co. said in a new report. 

 
Volkswagen CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond

German car maker Volkswagen plans to target new investors with a green bond in excess of EUR1 billion ($1.18 billion) in September, the company's first under a sustainable finance framework launched in March. 

 
U.S. Moves to Seize Cryptocurrency Accounts Linked to North Korean Heists

U.S. authorities said the accounts were used by North Korean hackers who stole an estimated more than a quarter of a billion dollars from exchanges around the world.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
04:09aVOLKSWAGEN : IP Due Diligence - The Art Of Leaving Nothing To Chance
AQ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
08/27VOLKSWAGEN : CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond
DJ
08/27Tesla shares surge to record high, leaving rivals behind
RE
08/27Returning Vacationers Are Employers' Latest Coronavirus Challenge
DJ
08/27GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: Rising tensions
08/27Study sheds light on Continental's role as pillar of Nazi war machine
RE
08/27&LDQUO;AS IF SHAPED BY THE WIND ITSE : The exterior design of the new ID.4
PU
08/26VOLKSWAGEN : Volkswagen Financial Services Presentation - Australian Virtual Inv..
PU
08/26VOLKSWAGEN : Präsentation Volkswagen AG / Volkswagen Financial Services - Austra..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 256 B 256 B
Net income 2020 4 012 M 4 777 M 4 777 M
Net cash 2020 18 926 M 22 537 M 22 537 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,4x
Yield 2020 1,65%
Capitalization 73 983 M 87 265 M 88 096 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,26x
EV / Sales 2021 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 160,46 €
Last Close Price 140,12 €
Spread / Highest target 72,7%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.49%87 265
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-8.31%185 612
DAIMLER AG-12.90%54 262
BMW AG-18.51%45 469
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.13%43 642
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-18.88%42 489
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group