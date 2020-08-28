News Highlights : Top Financial Services News of the Day

Chinese Bond Issuers Bypass U.S. Investors

Chinese companies are borrowing less from U.S. bond buyers, as the deep pools of dollars held by investors in Asia means the region can be more self-reliant for hard-currency funding.

Wall Street Looks for Inflation in All the Wrong Places

Be wary of expert predictions of how Covid-19 and federal stimulus will affect the direction of consumer prices. The fate of your holdings rides on the outcome.

U.S. Government Bond Yields Rise After Fed Policy Shift

Yields reversed an early decline on Thursday after the Federal Reserve said it would drop its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting interest rates to stave off rising inflation.

Fed Approves Shift on Inflation Goal, Ushering In Longer Era of Low Rates

The Federal Reserve approved a major shift in how it sets interest rates by dropping its longstanding practice of pre-emptively lifting them to head off higher inflation, a move likely to leave U.S. borrowing costs very low for a long time.

Federal Reserve Officials Lay Out How Much Inflation Overshoot Could Be Acceptable

Two Federal Reserve officials who spoke in the wake of the announcement of the central bank's new approach to inflation targeting shed some light on how much of an overshoot of the central bank's 2% inflation target they're willing to accept.

World Bank Halts Report Amid Concerns of Data Manipulation

The bank is pausing publication of its flagship report on business competitiveness after data related to China, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia appeared to be inappropriately altered.

Bank of Canada's Macklem Braces for Long, Bumpy Recovery

Bank of Canada Gov. Tiff Macklem said the economy is posting impressive gains after a sharp pandemic-induced decline, but expects initial momentum to give way to a "pretty long, bumpy ride."

China's Slowing Growth Means PE Firms Must Change to Succeed: Report

Investor appetite for private equity in China remains high but the global economic slowdown is forcing a change in the playbook for firms that have relied on the nation's growth for strong investment returns, consulting firm McKinsey & Co. said in a new report.

Volkswagen CFO Plans to Target New Investors With Green Bond

German car maker Volkswagen plans to target new investors with a green bond in excess of EUR1 billion ($1.18 billion) in September, the company's first under a sustainable finance framework launched in March.

U.S. Moves to Seize Cryptocurrency Accounts Linked to North Korean Heists

U.S. authorities said the accounts were used by North Korean hackers who stole an estimated more than a quarter of a billion dollars from exchanges around the world.