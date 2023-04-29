Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:02 2023-04-28 am EDT
123.68 EUR   +1.38%
Nio plans budget European EV for under 30,000 euros - Der Spiegel

04/29/2023 | 07:31am EDT
Auto Shanghai show in Shanghai

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio aims to grab market share from Volkswagen by introducing a model for the European market that will be sold for less than 30,000 euros ($33,060), the company's chairman told a German magazine.

"Yes, in terms of price that means we are also attacking Volkswagen more strongly than before," Der Spiegel quoted William Li, also Nio's founder, as saying, without giving further details.

Sources told Reuters in February that Nio planned to build a factory to produce budget EVs under a new brand for export to Europe from as early as next year.

Speaking at the Shanghai Autoshow earlier this month, Li said Chinese electric vehicle makers should brace for possible protectionist moves by foreign governments as they seize on their cost advantages to expand exports.

He said he estimated his firm and peers making EVs in China had as much as a 20% cost advantage over rivals such as Tesla thanks to China's grip over the supply chain and raw materials.

($1 = 0.9074 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Helen Popper)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIO INC. -0.62% 63.8 End-of-day quote.-18.73%
TESLA, INC. 2.57% 164.31 Delayed Quote.30.05%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 1.38% 123.68 Delayed Quote.6.24%
Financials
Sales 2023 299 B 330 B 330 B
Net income 2023 15 629 M 17 248 M 17 248 M
Net cash 2023 39 051 M 43 098 M 43 098 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,03x
Yield 2023 7,08%
Capitalization 70 342 M 77 632 M 77 632 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,10x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 123,68 €
Average target price 164,13 €
Spread / Average Target 32,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG6.24%77 632
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION2.46%185 059
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG14.95%83 334
BMW AG21.66%71 759
FORD MOTOR COMPANY2.15%47 520
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-2.73%45 930
