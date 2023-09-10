BERN (dpa-AFX) - Swiss VW drivers will go away empty-handed in the diesel scandal: The class action lawsuit filed in Germany by 2000 owners of Volkswagen diesel cars with manipulated engines will be dropped without compensation.

The Fédération romande des consommateurs (FRC), a consumer protection organization in French-speaking Switzerland, issued a statement on Saturday evening in response to a report by French-language radio and television station RTS. The plaintiffs had hoped for compensation of between 1600 and 5000 euros, FRC said.

It was a scandal that in the face of those responsible who had criminal convictions, the Swiss were practically the only ones who could not be compensated in the VW affair, Sophie Michaud Gigon, secretary general of FRC, said on Saturday evening on the French-speaking Swiss broadcaster RTS.

By the end of 2017, more than 2,000 people had assigned their rights to myRight for a class action lawsuit brought in Germany by a Berlin law firm against the automaker.

After an initial failure by a German-speaking owner, the platform refrained from fighting for the Swiss because the cost advances were also very high, Sophie Michaud Gigon further noted.

The VW Group has already spent nearly 30 billion francs on compensation and legal costs, according to FRC. In 2018, a lawsuit filed by the German consumer advocacy group VZBV resulted in a settlement in favor of 260,000 customers. Compensation ranged from 1350 to 6257 euros per person./AWP/he