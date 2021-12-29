Northvolt produces first battery cell from Sweden gigafactory

STOCKHOLM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Northvolt said on
Wednesday its new gigafactory in northern Sweden has assembled
its first battery cell, making it the first European company to
design and manufacture a battery on the continent.
The cell is of a prismatic cell format - a variety of
thinner and lighter battery - and came off the assembly line on
Tuesday.
Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson had told Reuters that the new
factory would produce a battery this year "even if it means the
first battery is made on New Year's Eve".
Commissioning and upscaling of the factory will continue
into 2022, when the first commercial customer deliveries will be
made, the company said in a statement.
The factory is set in the small, industrial town of
Skelleftea in Sweden's main cluster of mines and mineral
resources.
Its history of mining, not least for gold, gave it the
nickname of "Gold town".
The company is aiming for the Skelleftea plant to achieve
production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) as it aims for at
least a 20-25% market share in Europe by 2030.
It has received over $30 billion worth of contracts from
customers such as BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volkswagen,
Volvo Cars and Polestar.
