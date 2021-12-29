Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Northvolt produces first battery cell from Sweden gigafactory

12/29/2021 | 02:59am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STOCKHOLM, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Sweden's Northvolt said on Wednesday its new gigafactory in northern Sweden has assembled its first battery cell, making it the first European company to design and manufacture a battery on the continent.

The cell is of a prismatic cell format - a variety of thinner and lighter battery - and came off the assembly line on Tuesday.

Northvolt CEO Peter Carlsson had told Reuters that the new factory would produce a battery this year "even if it means the first battery is made on New Year's Eve".

Commissioning and upscaling of the factory will continue into 2022, when the first commercial customer deliveries will be made, the company said in a statement.

The factory is set in the small, industrial town of Skelleftea in Sweden's main cluster of mines and mineral resources.

Its history of mining, not least for gold, gave it the nickname of "Gold town".

The company is aiming for the Skelleftea plant to achieve production capacity of 60 gigawatt hours (GWh) as it aims for at least a 20-25% market share in Europe by 2030.

It has received over $30 billion worth of contracts from customers such as BMW, Fluence, Scania, Volkswagen, Volvo Cars and Polestar. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Helena Soderpalm in Stockholm; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AB VOLVO -0.17% 208.85 Delayed Quote.8.13%
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG -0.03% 89.61 Delayed Quote.24.53%
FASTPARTNER AB (PUBL) 3.03% 122.8 Delayed Quote.26.39%
FLUENCE CORPORATION LIMITED -3.13% 0.155 Delayed Quote.-28.89%
GOLD -0.15% 1803.14 Delayed Quote.-4.51%
S&P GSCI GOLD INDEX -0.40% 1049.8372 Delayed Quote.-4.55%
SILVER 0.46% 23.104 Delayed Quote.-12.54%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -0.32% 178.24 Delayed Quote.17.66%
VOLVO CAR AB (PUBL.) 0.13% 79.44 Delayed Quote.0.00%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
02:59aNorthvolt produces first battery cell from Sweden gigafactory
RE
12/26Volkswagen's Audi, Other German Luxury Carmakers See Record Prices In 2021
MT
12/23'Wheel of Fortune' contestant who was denied an Audi will receive new car, anyway
AQ
12/23Volkswagen Forecasts 43% Increase in Production at Wolfsburg, Germany, Plant in 2022
MT
12/23Volkswagen Wolfsburg Plant Production to Increase in 2022, Wolfsburger Allgemeine Zeitu..
DJ
12/23Volkswagen's production in Wolfsburg to rise 43% in 2022 - labour boss
RE
12/23VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : NorldLB gives a Buy rating
MD
12/22Kotak Mahindra Bank Arm Acquires Vehicle Financing Unit of Ford India
MT
12/22REFILE-Rock Tech Lithium to start building German facility in April
RE
12/22Anexo Says Class Action Claim Against Volkswagen to Go Ahead
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 279 B 279 B
Net income 2021 13 802 M 15 603 M 15 603 M
Net cash 2021 30 239 M 34 185 M 34 185 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,50x
Yield 2021 4,18%
Capitalization 115 B 131 B 130 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,34x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 179,34 €
Average target price 245,42 €
Spread / Average Target 36,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG17.66%130 509
BYD COMPANY LIMITED27.85%112 900
STELLANTIS N.V.14.82%59 719
FERRARI N.V.12.19%47 457
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION LIMITED-14.73%37 739
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD-4.71%29 389