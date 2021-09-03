Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Note for editors: Volkswagen live and interactive at IAA MOBILITY 2021

09/03/2021 | 07:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Our long-term goal is to fully electrify the Volkswagen brand: we will enable people to experience this fundamental transition with our trade fair presence at IAA MOBILITY 2021. For the first time ever, we will only be exhibiting electric cars on site. Online and via satellite you will also be able to take part in not only a real world premiere, but in our 'Volkswagen live' magazine as well.

The new ID. family concept car will make its world premiere during the

Volkswagen press conference on Monday, 06.09.2021 at 10:05 CEST.

The new concept car gives an initial insight into future ID. models in the small car segment.

In three exciting live shows, we will take you to the digital IAA. The programme will be rounded off with two 'deep dives'. All this and more awaits:

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 03 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2021 11:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
07:22aNOTE FOR EDITORS : Volkswagen live and interactive at IAA MOBILITY 2021
PU
07:11aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Bernstein reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
06:42aVOLKSWAGEN : The CUPRA UrbanRebel Concept is here. It will be officially unveile..
PU
06:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Motorsports have always served as a catalyst for innovation at Pors..
PU
05:51aVOLKSWAGEN : Climate Groups Warn of Legal Action Against German Carmakers, Winte..
MT
05:12aVOLKSWAGEN : Travel to virtual worlds from within an Audi is soon a possibility...
PU
04:36aClimate NGOs in Germany threaten legal action against VW, Daimler, BMW
RE
09/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Ford, Walmart, Apple, Volkswagen, Tesla...
09/02NEO BATTERY MATERIALS : Announces Silicon Anode Prototype Sample Order From Soli..
MT
09/02VOLKSWAGEN : is launching a new offering for bloggers and influencers, as well a..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 252 B 299 B 299 B
Net income 2021 14 899 M 17 683 M 17 683 M
Net cash 2021 34 502 M 40 951 M 40 951 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,93x
Yield 2021 3,54%
Capitalization 129 B 153 B 153 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 202,70 €
Average target price 279,14 €
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG32.99%152 916
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION21.28%244 411
DAIMLER AG22.20%89 623
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED28.76%73 858
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY17.56%71 062
BMW AG9.95%61 423