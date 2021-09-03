Note for editors: Volkswagen live and interactive at IAA MOBILITY 2021

Our long-term goal is to fully electrify the Volkswagen brand: we will enable people to experience this fundamental transition with our trade fair presence at IAA MOBILITY 2021. For the first time ever, we will only be exhibiting electric cars on site. Online and via satellite you will also be able to take part in not only a real world premiere, but in our 'Volkswagen live' magazine as well.

The new ID. family concept car will make its world premiere during the

Volkswagen press conference on Monday, 06.09.2021 at 10:05 CEST.

The new concept car gives an initial insight into future ID. models in the small car segment.

In three exciting live shows, we will take you to the digital IAA. The programme will be rounded off with two 'deep dives'. All this and more awaits: