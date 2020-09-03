Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Now available to order: the new Golf GTI

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/03/2020 | 03:10am EDT

Things continue apace with the new Golf: following the sales launch of the new Golf GTE just a few days ago, the next flagship model of the Golf family is now also available - the new Golf GTI. This sporty model has enhanced the product portfolio since 1976. Jürgen Stackmann, Member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Sales, explains: 'For over four decades, the three letters GTI have stood for sporty driving pleasure and technology at the highest level. We thank our customers for 2.3 million Golf GTI sold. The new GTI is full of innovation. It too will set new standards and thrill our customers.'

Networked and with active driving dynamics. Like its predecessors, the latest version of the Golf GTI has also been equipped with groundbreaking technical features. The turbocharged engine now develops 180 kW / 245 PS, its torque is 370 Nm. The agility and sportiness has been perfected with the new, networked Vehicle Dynamics Manager. This higher-level control system centrally coordinates all electromechanical running gear functions. DCC running gear with variable shock absorbers is optionally available so that GTI drivers can choose their own very individual setup using the standard driving profile selection. The result is an even more precise driving experience.

Digital and innovative. The digital displays of the standard Digital Cockpit and infotainment system start up as soon as the doors are opened. Discover Media - including streaming and internet - is installed here as standard, while the 10-inch Discover Pro system is optionally available as the maximum specification level. A new and individual feature is the possibility of activating a custom GTI design. Here, the rev counter is displayed in the middle of the Digital Cockpit. The new standard background lighting bathes the displays and many other illuminated interior areas in a spectrum of 30 freely configurable colours.

Unmistakably GTI. Typical GTI details are also preserved in the new generation. The classic checked pattern has been given a new, fresh look, and now covers the also newly developed sports seats. The new Golf no longer has an ignition lock - this has been replaced by an Engine Start/Stop button (standard equipment), which is notable in that after the doors are opened, it pulses red until the engine is started. The three-spoke sports steering wheel of old has been transformed into a new multifunction leather sports steering wheel with touch controls and an optionally integrated Travel Assist button to permit assisted driving of the Golf up to speeds of 210 km/h.

The design of the new Golf GTI also matches its added driving dynamics. At the front, the wide air intakes, low-positioned standard LED headlights and unmistakable signature light on the radiator grille are particularly distinctive. The latter is illuminated for the first time by a narrow LED strip, which flows on the left and right into the headlight modules. At the rear, the roof spoiler, diffuser and two round tailpipes located at the outer sides are striking distinguishing features of the sporty GTI variant.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 03 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2020 07:09:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:10aNOW AVAILABLE TO ORDER : the new Golf GTI
PU
09/02VOLKSWAGEN : 2021 Audi RS 6 Avant 'RS Tribute edition' - on sale now - celebrate..
AQ
09/02Daimler pins profit revival on new Mercedes-Benz S-Class
RE
09/02Tesla tests the circuits for German energy market push
RE
09/01FINISHING TOUCHES FOR MANY DETAILS : The Audi Q2 in new top form
AQ
09/01VOLKSWAGEN : New Head of Communications for MAN Truck & Bus
AQ
09/01GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: AstraZeneca closer to a Covid-19 vaccine
08/31VOLKSWAGEN : Title in Canada and GT3 1-2 win at the Nordschleife for Audi Sport ..
AQ
08/31VOLKSWAGEN : Woof! 2020 Audi Q5 earns spot in Autotrader's 10 Best Cars for Dog ..
AQ
08/31VOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Buy rating from Warburg Research
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 215 B 253 B 253 B
Net income 2020 3 915 M 4 620 M 4 620 M
Net cash 2020 18 862 M 22 259 M 22 259 M
P/E ratio 2020 18,8x
Yield 2020 1,71%
Capitalization 73 021 M 86 395 M 86 170 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,25x
EV / Sales 2021 0,20x
Nbr of Employees 664 717
Free-Float 57,0%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 160,67 €
Last Close Price 140,32 €
Spread / Highest target 72,5%
Spread / Average Target 14,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-20.38%86 395
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-9.62%184 162
DAIMLER AG-12.74%54 566
BMW AG-17.43%46 438
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-13.89%44 031
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-15.41%42 632
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group