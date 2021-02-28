Porsche to participate in fundraising of electric supercar maker Rimac: Automobilwoche

Log in
VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
02/28/2021 | 05:36am EST
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Porsche is seen outside a Porsche car dealer, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Brussels

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Volkswagen unit Porsche is participating in a financing round of Rimac Automobili that will see the electric supercar maker raise 130 million-150 million euros ($157 million-$181 million), its owner Mate Rimac told weekly Automobilwoche.

The fundraising should be completed in two to three months and another round is planned at the end of the year, Rimac told the trade journal.

Porsche owns a 15.5% stake in Rimac Automobili and could raise its stake to just below 50% in a deal that would also include the transfer of Volkswagen's supercar brand Bugatti to Rimac, Automobilwoche said.

Volkswagen and Rimac were not immediately available for comment on Sunday.

Porsche Chief Executive Oliver Blume said earlier this month that intense discussions on Bugatti's future were ongoing and that Rimac could play a role as the brands were a good technological fit, adding that a decision was expected in the first half of 2021.

Rimac has developed an electric supercar platform, which it supplies to other carmakers, including Automobili Pininfarina.

"Supercars have a limited market, the market for components is much bigger. That is why we are planning to expand our company," Rimac told Automobilwoche.

That includes plans to more than double Rimac Automobili's workforce by early 2023 to 2,500 from 1,000 currently, he said.

($1 = 0.8282 euros)

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 266 B 266 B
Net income 2020 6 249 M 7 543 M 7 543 M
Net cash 2020 25 151 M 30 360 M 30 360 M
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
Yield 2020 2,14%
Capitalization 92 837 M 112 B 112 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,31x
EV / Sales 2021 0,27x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 188,86 €
Last Close Price 173,02 €
Spread / Highest target 42,8%
Spread / Average Target 9,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG13.52%112 325
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.06%206 396
DAIMLER AG14.64%85 755
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY23.27%73 962
BMW AG-1.01%55 935
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.1.18%47 136
