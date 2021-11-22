Pre-sales launched for the new ID.5: Volkswagen's first e-SUV coupé available for order now

"Our elegant e-SUV coupé already gives customers the new ID.Software 3.0. In concrete terms, this means that improved charging capacity and voice control ensure a high level of user comfort," says Klaus Zellmer, Member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen Passenger Cars brand with responsibility for Sales, Marketing and After Sales. "Latest-generation assist systems demonstrate Volkswagen's software expertise:here we're taking the next step towards automated driving as part of the ACCELERATE strategy."

Over-the-air updates ensure the ID.5 always stays up-to-date. The comprehensive driver assist systems with new functions are included in the optionally available Travel Assist with swarm data. This enhances driving comfort as a result of the interaction between ACC and Lane Assist, combined with navigation data and data from the cloud transmitted by other vehicles (swarm data). Local hazard alert with Car2X technology is on board as standard. Parking is now even easier, too, thanks to Park Assist Plus with memory function (optional).

Available at the pre-sales launch: the ID.5 Pro and the ID.5 Pro Performance with 128 kW (174 PS) and 150 kW (204 PS) respectively, along with the all-wheel drive ID.5 GTX with 220 kW (299 PS).

All ID.5 motor options use a large, long-distance-capable battery that can store 77 kWh of energy (net). Its central location under the passenger compartment ensures a low centre of gravity and balanced distribution of the axle load. This enables the ID.5 Pro and ID.5 Pro Performance to achieve a range of up to 520 km (WLTP) with a maximum charging power of up to 135 kW. The all-wheel drive ID.5 GTX has a range of up to 490 km (WLTP). Thanks to the peak charging power of up to 150 kW, the top model charges energy for the 100 kilometres in just 6 minutes at fast charging stations.

The novel body style and space concept highlight the innovative power of Volkswagen and its ID. family. Despite its coupé-type shape, the ID.5 has just 12 mm less headroom in the back than the Volkswagen ID.4. The long 2,766 mm wheelbase allows interior spatial conditions comparable to those of SUVs in higher vehicle classes. The luggage compartment volume is 549 litres, while the vehicle's materials and workmanship are of premium quality.

"The ID.5 offers the very best combination of premium standards with elegance and sustainability," says Klaus Zellmer. "Our first all-electric SUV coupé offers local carbon-neutral mobility and sporty performance for a demanding clientele. Our aim is to make Volkswagen the most desirable volume brand for sustainable mobility. The ID.5 is a crucial milestone and a big step along our way to ZERO."

The streamlined range structure makes it easy to order the ID.5. Customers first decide which engine and look they want ; this is then followed by a clearly organised selection of packages. They can choose between optional design, Infotainment, assist, comfort and sport packages, all of which are available in both basic and "plus" variants.

With We Charge Volkswagen provides the perfect charging solution everywhere and around the clock. The ID.5 models can be charged with a power of up to 11 kW at an alternating current charging station or wall box. On the road, ID.5 models with We Charge benefit from the fastest-growing charging ecosystem which already comprises some 250,000 charging points throughout Europe. With the increased maximum DC charging capacity of up to 135 kW, the battery is able to store energy for the next 390 km in the ID.5, or 320 km in the ID.5 GTX (WLTP), in around 30 minutes at fast charging stations.

The ID.5 is a new model in the ID. family in Europe following on from the best-selling ID.3 and the global car ID.4. With this addition, Volkswagen is speeding up its electric mobility campaign under the ACCELERATE strategy. By 2030 at least 70 per cent of Volkswagen's unit sales in Europe are expected to come from all-electric vehicles. The CO 2 emissions per vehicle are set to decrease by up to 40 percent by as soon as 2030. On its "way to ZERO", the company is planning to become climate-neutral by 2050 at the latest.

The ID.5 and ID.5 GTX are manufactured at the Volkswagen plant in Zwickau and are carbon-neutral on handover to the customer. When charged using 100 per cent green energy, the vehicles are already virtually climate-neutral.