HALLE (dpa-AFX) - "Mitteldeutsche Zeitung" on VW/Rivian:

"Volkswagen has had to learn that there is no way around partnerships. The idea of becoming the leading software company itself was fascinating, but failed due to the speed of change. VW now knows its own limits. And Rivian, once more valuable on the stock market than the Wolfsburg-based global corporation, has actually become something of a bargain. This is what makes a deal possible that may well work. But as before, everything is simple on paper. The biggest obstacle remains the remnants of the old superegos that have already destroyed many a partnership."/DP/jha