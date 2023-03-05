Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:37:41 2023-03-03 am EST
142.20 EUR   +10.56%
07:50aVolkswagen wants to increase e-car share faster
DP
06:49aRental car for Easter vacations often cheaper again
DP
03/04FDP: CSU shares the blame for the impending end of combustion cars in the EU
DP
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rental car for Easter vacations often cheaper again

03/05/2023 | 06:49am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - For many popular destinations in Europe, car rental prices at Easter are lower than a year ago. This is shown by data analyses of the portals Check24 and billiger-mietwagen.de for the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. From the significantly cheaper pre-Corona level of 2019, however, the prices are still far away. In part, the cars currently still cost more than double. And not everywhere it went down with the prices.

Check24 shows the most significant price decreases from Easter 2022 to Easter 2023 in Croatia with a good 45 percent, Greece with just under 20, Spain with just under 19 percent, Norway (10), Cyprus (9) and Italy with 7 percent. This is partly offset by significant price increases - especially in less frequently booked destinations such as Australia or Morocco - but also in Portugal, where prices rose by a good 24 percent. Over all reservations resulted in a minus of well 3 per cent to the previous year.

Also billiger-mietwagen.de sees the strongest price declines in Croatia, however around 42 per cent. Behind it follow with the platform Spain with a decrease around 30 per cent, Italy (29) France (26) and Austria with 22 per cent. The platform also identifies significant increases in less frequently visited destinations such as Australia, with a plus of 24 percent, or South Africa, with a 22 percent price increase. Portugal registers here - differently than with Check24 - a price decrease, namely around 9 per cent.

Differences in the data may be due both to slightly different survey periods and to different booking behavior on the part of customers of the two platforms.

Car rental prices had risen significantly as a result of Corona and delivery problems experienced by car manufacturers. After the market crashed at the beginning of the pandemic, many suppliers had sharply reduced their fleets. However, when travel, and thus demand, picked up, automakers were unable to meet rental companies' delivery requests, making vehicles much more expensive.

This year, however, there are now considerably more available rental cars, said Check24's managing director of rental cars, Andreas Schiffelholz. Particularly with smaller vehicles the offer is however still small. Also with billiger-mietwagen.de it is said, the supply situation for rented vehicles slowly eases, it gives however still bottlenecks for the popular compact and small cars. Both advise to book early./ruc/DP/mis


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIS BUDGET GROUP, INC. 3.57% 231.64 Delayed Quote.41.30%
SIXT SE 1.36% 126.4 Delayed Quote.47.06%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 10.56% 142.2 Delayed Quote.22.14%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
07:50aVolkswagen wants to increase e-car share faster
DP
06:49aRental car for Easter vacations often cheaper again
DP
03/04FDP: CSU shares the blame for the impending end of combustion cars in the EU
DP
03/03ADRs End Higher, Deutsche Lufthansa and Volkswagen Trade Actively
DJ
03/03Nissan and Mexican workers agree to 9% raise at Morelos plant, union says
RE
03/03Rheinmetall bumped up to Germany's DAX index on increased defence spending
RE
03/03VW targets more sales again in 2023 - slight profit increase in 2022
DP
03/03Volkswagen's Scout to build $2 bln plant in South Carolina
RE
03/03Volkswagen's Scout says to build $2 billion manufacturing plant in South Carolina
RE
03/03German Shares Log Positive End to Week on Strong Exports, Private Economy Boost
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 293 B 293 B
Net income 2022 16 388 M 17 371 M 17 371 M
Net cash 2022 37 598 M 39 854 M 39 854 M
P/E ratio 2022 4,37x
Yield 2022 6,00%
Capitalization 82 925 M 87 901 M 87 901 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,15x
Nbr of Employees 645 868
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 142,20 €
Average target price 171,68 €
Spread / Average Target 20,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG22.14%87 901
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.97%187 828
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG23.11%85 721
BMW AG21.71%68 745
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY21.91%57 194
FORD MOTOR COMPANY7.91%52 139