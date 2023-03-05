Rental car for Easter vacations often cheaper again

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - For many popular destinations in Europe, car rental prices at Easter are lower than a year ago. This is shown by data analyses of the portals Check24 and billiger-mietwagen.de for the Deutsche Presse-Agentur. From the significantly cheaper pre-Corona level of 2019, however, the prices are still far away. In part, the cars currently still cost more than double. And not everywhere it went down with the prices.

Check24 shows the most significant price decreases from Easter 2022 to Easter 2023 in Croatia with a good 45 percent, Greece with just under 20, Spain with just under 19 percent, Norway (10), Cyprus (9) and Italy with 7 percent. This is partly offset by significant price increases - especially in less frequently booked destinations such as Australia or Morocco - but also in Portugal, where prices rose by a good 24 percent. Over all reservations resulted in a minus of well 3 per cent to the previous year.

Also billiger-mietwagen.de sees the strongest price declines in Croatia, however around 42 per cent. Behind it follow with the platform Spain with a decrease around 30 per cent, Italy (29) France (26) and Austria with 22 per cent. The platform also identifies significant increases in less frequently visited destinations such as Australia, with a plus of 24 percent, or South Africa, with a 22 percent price increase. Portugal registers here - differently than with Check24 - a price decrease, namely around 9 per cent.

Differences in the data may be due both to slightly different survey periods and to different booking behavior on the part of customers of the two platforms.

Car rental prices had risen significantly as a result of Corona and delivery problems experienced by car manufacturers. After the market crashed at the beginning of the pandemic, many suppliers had sharply reduced their fleets. However, when travel, and thus demand, picked up, automakers were unable to meet rental companies' delivery requests, making vehicles much more expensive.

This year, however, there are now considerably more available rental cars, said Check24's managing director of rental cars, Andreas Schiffelholz. Particularly with smaller vehicles the offer is however still small. Also with billiger-mietwagen.de it is said, the supply situation for rented vehicles slowly eases, it gives however still bottlenecks for the popular compact and small cars. Both advise to book early./ruc/DP/mis