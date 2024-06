By Josh Beckerman

Rivian Automotive shares were up 33% to $15.86 in after-hours on Tuesday after Volkswagen Group announced a partnership with the electric vehicle maker.

Volkswagen is making an initial investment of $1 billion in Rivian and the companies plan to establish a joint venture to, in part, develop vehicle software technology.

