Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:23:04 2023-04-20 am EDT
121.43 EUR   -3.21%
05:11aRussian Government Approves Sale of Volkswagen Plant, Vedomosti Reports
DJ
04:39aBillions boon for shareholders - companies pay record dividends
DP
04:39aVolkswagen Receives Approval for Russian Factory Sale
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian Government Approves Sale of Volkswagen Plant, Vedomosti Reports

04/20/2023 | 05:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

--Russia's government commission on monitoring foreign investment has approved the sale of a Volkswagen AG plant in Kaluga, Vedomosti reports citing unnamed sources.

--Assets at the Kaluga plant, which produced around 118,000 vehicles in 2021, will be sold to Russian auto dealer Avilon Automotive Group JSC for an unknown amount, according to the Russian-language business daily.


Full story: https://bit.ly/41DcKzM (In Russian)


Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 0510ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -1.07% 80.8 Delayed Quote.13.58%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -3.44% 121.14 Delayed Quote.7.77%
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:11aRussian Government Approves Sale of Volkswagen Plant, Vedomosti Reports
DJ
04:39aBillions boon for shareholders - companies pay record dividends
DP
04:39aVolkswagen Receives Approval for Russian Factory Sale
MT
04:38aSouth Korea announces $15 billion investment in advanced battery technologies
RE
04:33aRenault fall - Tesla puts European sector under pressure
DP
04:28aVolkswagen: US-made ID.4 models eligible for full tax credit
RE
04:06aVolkswagen to Spend 1 Billion Euros for New NEV Research Hub in China
MT
04:04aCompanies in Germany to pay record dividends
DP
04/19Analysis-German automakers fight to defend their turf from Chinese rivals
RE
04/19World Premiere For The Efficiency Ch : Volkswagen ID.7-1 with a range of up to 700 km-2 (W..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 299 B 328 B 328 B
Net income 2023 15 689 M 17 197 M 17 197 M
Net cash 2023 38 417 M 42 110 M 42 110 M
P/E ratio 2023 4,07x
Yield 2023 7,07%
Capitalization 71 329 M 78 186 M 78 186 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,10x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 125,46 €
Average target price 164,88 €
Spread / Average Target 31,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Mario Hermann Daberkow Head-IT Infrastructure & Services
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG7.77%78 186
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION0.58%183 610
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG15.00%82 803
BMW AG24.47%72 843
FORD MOTOR COMPANY5.07%48 880
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY5.02%48 227
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer