Russian Government Approves Sale of Volkswagen Plant, Vedomosti Reports

--Russia's government commission on monitoring foreign investment has approved the sale of a Volkswagen AG plant in Kaluga, Vedomosti reports citing unnamed sources.

--Assets at the Kaluga plant, which produced around 118,000 vehicles in 2021, will be sold to Russian auto dealer Avilon Automotive Group JSC for an unknown amount, according to the Russian-language business daily.

Full story: https://bit.ly/41DcKzM (In Russian)

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

