  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  05:08:22 2023-03-20 am EDT
118.72 EUR   -1.43%
05:06aRussian carmaker Gaz sues VW for high severance payment
DP
04:09aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:25aRussian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Russian carmaker Gaz sues VW for high severance payment

03/20/2023 | 05:06am EDT
NIShny Novgorod (dpa-AFX) - A court in Nizhny Novgorod on the Volga River has seized the assets of the Wolfsburg-based carmaker in Russia following a lawsuit filed by VW's former Russian partner Gaz. Gaz had asked the court to declare the termination of the assembly contract null and void and to order VW to pay a penalty of 15.6 billion rubles (190 million euros), the Interfax news agency reported Monday, citing the court file.

Russian carmaker Gaz, known in Soviet times for producing the Volga sedans, was VW's manufacturing partner in Russia until last year. Several VW and Skoda models were bolted together at the Nizhny Novgorod factory. After U.S. sanctions against Gaz went into effect in May, VW officially withdrew from the co-manufacturing operation and offered employees there severance pay.

Production was halted - as it was at VW's own plant in Kaluga, 150 kilometers south of Moscow - shortly after the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine began. Most recently, it had become known that the German automaker was negotiating a sale of its plant and other assets in Russia. The Avilon car dealership group was considered a possible buyer. However, such deals must be rubber-stamped by the Russian government./bal/DP/stk


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 1.90% 77.38 Delayed Quote.6.86%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -1.91% 118 Delayed Quote.3.45%
05:06aRussian carmaker Gaz sues VW for high severance payment
DP
04:09aVOLKSWAGEN VORZÜGE : Receives a Buy rating from RBC
MD
03:25aRussian court freezes all Volkswagen assets in Russia
RE
01:58aEuro 7 Emissions Scheme Likely to Slash 3,000 Jobs at Volkswagen's Skoda
MT
03/19VW's Skoda would cut 3,000 jobs if 'Euro 7' implemented in current form
RE
03/18Private electric cars: Stuttgart, Münster and Bielefeld in front
DP
03/17Correction: European Markets Finish Lower as Bank Stocks Continue to Weigh
MT
03/17European Markets Finish Lower as Bank Stocks Continue to Weigh
MT
03/17Lindner criticizes French position on combustion car ban
DP
03/17Global markets live: Fedex, Amgen, UBS, Baidu, Groupon...
MS
Financials
Sales 2023 294 B 313 B 313 B
Net income 2023 15 400 M 16 416 M 16 416 M
Net cash 2023 37 902 M 40 403 M 40 403 M
P/E ratio 2023 3,91x
Yield 2023 7,33%
Capitalization 69 940 M 74 555 M 74 555 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,11x
EV / Sales 2024 0,09x
Nbr of Employees 675 805
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 120,44 €
Average target price 172,39 €
Spread / Average Target 43,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.45%74 555
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-1.46%183 500
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG12.80%78 986
BMW AG13.76%64 832
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-0.77%46 553
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-2.84%45 044