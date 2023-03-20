Russian carmaker Gaz sues VW for high severance payment

NIShny Novgorod (dpa-AFX) - A court in Nizhny Novgorod on the Volga River has seized the assets of the Wolfsburg-based carmaker in Russia following a lawsuit filed by VW's former Russian partner Gaz. Gaz had asked the court to declare the termination of the assembly contract null and void and to order VW to pay a penalty of 15.6 billion rubles (190 million euros), the Interfax news agency reported Monday, citing the court file.

Russian carmaker Gaz, known in Soviet times for producing the Volga sedans, was VW's manufacturing partner in Russia until last year. Several VW and Skoda models were bolted together at the Nizhny Novgorod factory. After U.S. sanctions against Gaz went into effect in May, VW officially withdrew from the co-manufacturing operation and offered employees there severance pay.

Production was halted - as it was at VW's own plant in Kaluga, 150 kilometers south of Moscow - shortly after the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine began. Most recently, it had become known that the German automaker was negotiating a sale of its plant and other assets in Russia. The Avilon car dealership group was considered a possible buyer. However, such deals must be rubber-stamped by the Russian government./bal/DP/stk