'Scandalous ruling' as impetus for reform? - BGH ruling on VW works councils

WOLFSBURG/LEIPZIG (dpa-AFX) - The acquittals of four former VW personnel managers overturned by the Federal Court of Justice (BGH) will likely force the group to restructure its works council pay - and may have consequences far beyond the case. " Volkswagen AG has taken note of the reasons for the verdict," a statement from Wolfsburg said Friday. "The company will take the findings on the benchmark for works council remuneration into account." Earlier, the BGH had published the details of its decision from early January.

Accordingly, "hypothetical" assumptions about the career development of a works council member alone may not be a yardstick for his pay. In essence, only a comparison with colleagues who hold similar activities and positions at the start of their work on the works council is permissible when it comes to salary classification.

The ruling could also have consequences for the remuneration of works council members in many other German companies. This is because the interpretation of the highest criminal court on this point conflicts with several earlier rulings by labor courts, among others. In addition, provisions of the relevant Works Constitution Act are considered vague by many legal experts.

The specific case concerned the question of whether VW managers had approved inappropriately lavish salaries and bonuses for senior employee representatives between 2011 and 2016. Former works council chairman Bernd Osterloh, for example, received more than 700,000 euros in some years. The issue, which was already complicated under labor law, led to a sensational criminal trial at the Braunschweig Regional Court in 2021.

The public prosecutor's office brought charges of breach of trust on the grounds that excessive compensation had reduced profits and thus also reduced income taxes. The Regional Court could not recognize any intentional breach of duty and acquitted the men - but the Federal Supreme Court overturned this.

If career paths in the direction of management-like tasks are no longer allowed to be a basis for salary classification, then not only well-paid works council members would have to reckon with cutbacks, insiders said. Collectively agreed remuneration would probably also have to be partly restructured. And that would also trigger uncertainties elsewhere.

"This decision may have far-reaching effects on co-determination in the Federal Republic and thus on the competitiveness of Germany as a business location as a whole," Volkswagen believes. It is hoped that "legal certainty, planning reliability and dependability will be quickly established for everyone."

From the group environment it was said that a higher double-digit number of works council members of VW AG are affected by the narrow interpretation of the BGH - across all salary levels. There is probably no way around changes. A working group had already prepared for the reasoning and held talks with the works councils.

The employee representatives themselves spoke of a "scandalous ruling that amounts to a nationwide frontal attack on co-determination." The BGH wipes with its reading "a practice of the highest court of the Federal Labor Court for many years aside. As a result, what is forbidden under criminal law is now permitted under labor law. Of course, affected works council members will defend themselves with all legal means against this BGH ruling." The company pointed out that lawsuits regarding compensation are pending before labor courts - making the situation even more confusing.

Can the mere prospect of higher duties be a factor in how much works councilors earn? It is true that once they take up their "honorary" role, they may neither be disadvantaged nor favored compared to other colleagues. However, the BGH demands a strict standard: "This prohibits taking into account the hypothetical salary development of the works council member in the event of a special career. Comparable persons are only those who, at the time of taking office, performed similar activities with essentially the same qualifications and were professionally and personally qualified for them in the same way as the works council member."

Behind the scenes, heads are now spinning. Among trade unionists, the judges' view is already being met with open incomprehension. "The uncertainty has not been reduced by the ruling," says the DGB. "The legislator is now asked to quickly remedy this situation." The IG Metall fears a deepening of the "gap between the labor law assessment of an appropriate works council remuneration and a divergent one under criminal law."

A central problem also beyond Volkswagen: the Works Constitution Act, which in principle regulates the remuneration of employee representatives, dates back to the 1970s. According to the law, it is necessary to estimate what career level a person would be at today if he or she were in a comparable management position. However, there are often no clear guidelines for the comparison groups.

So far, attempts at reform have come to a standstill. IG Metall sees an urgent need for action. "The traffic light government must now state clearly in law: The qualifications and experience required by the job performed, and the responsibility assumed in the process, are the right yardstick for the pay of works councils," it demands - "just as they are for all other employee groups."

Whether the Braunschweig criminal division, which is getting the case back, will be swayed by such appeals? Irrespective of the actual factual issue, the federal judges have already given their colleagues in Lower Saxony a rather blunt indication that they also want to see the assessment of the lack of intentional breach of duty thoroughly examined. Bonuses, for example, had been "completely disregarded," although it was precisely these that had caused incomes to rise in some cases to high six-figure annual sums. "These payments, which are extraordinary for employees, can be a weighty indication of intent."/jap/DP/he