HANNOVER (dpa-AFX) - Due to new EU regulations for cyber security in new cars, several manufacturers are withdrawing models from the range. Volkswagen is discontinuing the Up small car and the classic T6.1 van, while Porsche plans to build the Macan, Boxster and Cayman in the previous combustion engine generation only for export, the manufacturers announced. The new rules will apply from July 7, and the models can no longer be ordered. All vehicles that can still be built by the deadline have already been sold, according to the manufacturers. Audi, Renault and Smart are also phasing out older models before the deadline.

VW brand boss Thomas Schäfer justified the move with the high effort that would have to be made to adapt the car to the new rules. "Otherwise we would have to integrate a completely new electronics architecture," said Schäfer. "That would simply be too expensive." According to Stefan Bratzel from the Center of Automotive Management (CAM) in Bergisch Gladbach, the costs per model would amount to several million euros. Porsche and Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles also referred to the new EU regulations.

The stricter requirements have already applied to newly developed models since mid-2022; there was a two-year transition period for older models, which is now coming to an end. After this period, manufacturers must prove that a certified management system to prevent hacking attacks was already in place when the vehicles were developed. This is difficult to do retrospectively, especially with very old models, said car expert Bratzel. In view of the fact that the models often only have a short remaining service life, this effort would hardly pay off./fjo/DP/zb