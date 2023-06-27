By Andrea Figueras

Skoda Auto said Tuesday that it has appointed Andreas Dick as a new management-board member in charge of production and logistics effective from Sept. 1.

The Czech automobile manufacturer--part of Volkswagen--said Dick's predecessor, Michael Oeljeklaus, will step down and pursue other interests after 13 years on the management board.

Skoda expects Dick to help it carry out a shift to electric vehicles and further develop its digitalization, thanks to his experience in other Volkswagen businesses after he joined the group in 1998, it said.

Since 2019, Dick has been technical vice president of FAW-Volkswagen, a Chinese joint venture between FAW Group and Volkswagen. Based in Changchun, he was responsible for several tasks including production, product management, logistics, planning and development, Skoda said.

