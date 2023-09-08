The reason is flooding at a supplier of parts for combustion engines in Slovenia, which affected the whole VW group, it said.
Skoda Auto did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The car industry is the backbone of Czech manufacturing and has outperformed as manufacturing output has mostly been stagnant or weakening this year.
A Czech-based car assembly plant of Toyota has had an outage since Aug. 22, which will last at least until Sept. 15, due to a fire at a Czech supplier, CTK reported on Thursday.
