    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:52 2022-11-07 am EST
136.63 EUR   +2.67%
04:13aSkoda focused on profitability over volumes, CEO tells E15
RE
04:11aRenault's talks with Geely complicated by Nissan concerns -sources
RE
02:17aThe trend should continue
MS
Skoda focused on profitability over volumes, CEO tells E15

11/07/2022 | 04:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A logo is seen on a wheel of a Skoda car during the Prague Autoshow in Prague

PRAGUE (Reuters) - Czech carmaker Skoda Auto, part of the Volkswagen group, is still aiming for sales of at least 1 million cars a year but is targeting profitability over higher volumes, its CEO was quoted as saying on Monday.

Global deliveries for Skoda, the Czech Republic's biggest exporter and a bellwether for the economy, dropped 12.6% year-on-year to 878,200 cars in 2021, with global supply snags for chips and other parts hitting output.

"Before it was speculated about whether Skoda should aim for 1.5 or 2 million cars sold a year. Our goal is and will be passing the 1 million mark, but in the current situation profitability is much more important than the volume itself," Skoda Chief Executive Klaus Zellmer told daily E15 in an interview, part of which was published on Monday.

Like other carmakers, Skoda is working through a large backlog of orders that is keeping production at capacity.

But it also is facing signs of a slowdown on consumer spending that could hit sales.

"Inflation, the energy crisis, and all the challenges that are surfacing will have a significant impact on consumers and businesses," he said, adding the first half of next year would still be tolerable due to backlogs.

"But the second half of the year will be much more demanding economically," he said.

E15 said Skoda was also preparing for scenarios where gas deliveries for industry would be limited or stopped, in which case the carmaker could cut six-day work weeks in half or concentrate gas consumption on parts of production that cannot manage without it, like the paint shop.

(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Goodman and Mark Potter)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 278 B 275 B 275 B
Net income 2022 16 914 M 16 766 M 16 766 M
Net cash 2022 35 303 M 34 995 M 34 995 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,94x
Yield 2022 6,78%
Capitalization 78 787 M 78 100 M 78 100 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,16x
EV / Sales 2023 0,14x
Nbr of Employees 641 900
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Last Close Price 133,08 €
Average target price 194,88 €
Spread / Average Target 46,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Director-Controlling & Accounting
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-25.02%78 100
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-5.72%184 045
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-11.61%63 355
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-33.48%55 407
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-34.95%54 317
BMW AG-9.82%51 135