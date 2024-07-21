BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Bavaria's Minister President and CSU leader Markus Soder is demanding concrete measures from the EU Commission to reverse the ban on combustion engines from 2035. "The fundamental ban on combustion engines must go. We are focusing on openness to technology instead of ideology," Soder told Bild am Sonntag. This was a key election promise of the EPP group in the European Parliament and must be kept.

In addition to electric, e-fuels and hydrogen also offered great potential for climate-friendly mobility. "Private cars could also be refueled in this way in the future. It's good that the EU is finally moving on this," said Soder.

In March 2023, the EU member states and the European Parliament sealed the end of new cars with diesel and petrol engines from 2035. In concrete terms, this means that new cars will no longer be allowed to emit carbon dioxide, which is produced during the combustion of petrol and diesel. At the insistence of the FDP, the German government had argued that there should be exemptions for so-called e-fuels.

Von der Leyen in favor of a "technology-neutral approach"

The re-elected EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (CDU) recently announced an initiative for exemptions for e-fuels in her political policy program for the next five years. Specifically, it states that "a technology-neutral approach is required, in which e-fuels will play a role by specifically amending the regulations as part of the planned review". Von der Leyen is referring here to the review of the decision to phase out combustion engines, which is already planned for 2026.

Details of this push for a softening of the already decided EU-wide ban on combustion engines are still open. In a press conference following her re-election in the European Parliament, von der Leyen did not give a concrete answer to the question of whether private individuals will still be able to buy cars with combustion engines after 2035. The leader of the center-right EPP alliance, Manfred Weber (CSU), had welcomed the fact that the new Commission would revise the ban on combustion engines.

The President of the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA), Hildegard Müller, emphasized that "to achieve the climate targets we have set, we need every technology". The open-technology approach now promised by Commission President von der Leyen must also be implemented in a legally secure manner with regard to the combustion engine.

E-mobility will make the decisive contribution, renewable and synthetic fuels as well as hydrogen are equally important pillars, said Müller. "In order to use all technologies and actually make it possible to achieve the climate targets, Brussels must now present a regulation and create the respective infrastructures."

Green politician: e-fuels will always be a niche product

For the ADAC, e-fuels are another way of achieving climate protection targets alongside the electric mobility that is likely to shape the future. It is important that realistically feasible conditions for use with e-fuels are formulated. E-fuels are particularly important for old combustion engines.

Green politicians were relaxed despite the softening plans. "E-fuels will always be a niche product in road transport," said Michael Bloss, the Greens' climate policy spokesperson in the European Parliament.

VW Group CEO Oliver Blume sees his "dual e-strategy" confirmed. "We welcome the EU's proposed path: a clear commitment to e-mobility and the additional approval of e-fuels. We also need every technology in Europe," he told Bild am Sonntag.

The future belongs to e-mobility, sensibly supplemented by e-fuels - especially for existing vehicles and series such as the Porsche 911. Electricity and synthetic fuel - according to Blume, both are part of the solution on the way to more climate protection./sl/DP/he