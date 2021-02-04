Stellantis slows production in Italy as chip shortage hits car industry -unions

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis will
slow production at its Melfi plant in Italy next week due to a
shortage of microchips and other parts and will put over 7,000
workers on furlough, three union sources said on Thursday.
Global automakers have been caught off guard by the shortage
of crucial semiconductors, used for everything from computer
management of engines to driver-assistance features such as
emergency braking, highlighting the need to cut dependency on
Asian manufacturers.
Stellantis will place 7,174 workers on a temporary,
state-funded furlough scheme between Feb. 8-14 at the Melfi
plant in southern Italy, which produces the Renegade and Compass
Jeep models and Fiat's 500X, the sources said.
One of the sources said the main reason for the temporary
production freeze was disruptions in part supply.
"We've been told by the company that several parts were
affected, but that the main problems are with electronic ones,
such as microchips," he said.
The group is having particular problems obtaining an
electronic part which is shipped from China, a second union
source said, though he added that all carmakers were being
affected, not just Stellantis.
A third source said Stellantis also froze production on two
days this week at its Turin's Mirafiori facility, where it
produces the electric version of Fiat's 500 small car, with
almost 1,300 workers on furlough.
Stellantis said in a statement that difficulties were
affecting the whole industry, due to the coronavirus crisis that
was "making markets fluctuate".
"From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis... we have
adapted our industrial activity to the automotive market trends,
and by taking into account the different situations we are
facing", including parts supply and confinement, it said.
Stellantis did not give further details about the impact of
production stoppages on its production rates.
The chip shortage has led several automakers, including GM
, Volkswagen AG, Ford and Toyota
to cut vehicle production.
(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Susan Fenton)