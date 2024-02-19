Feb 19 (Reuters) - Union workers at an Audi plant in Mexico voted in favor of a salary hike of 7%, plus a 3.2% increase in benefits for 2024, the labour ministry said on Sunday night, ending a nearly month-long strike.

The vote passed with 66.3% of employees backing the raise, the ministry added. (Reporting by Kylie Madry and Natalia Siniawski Editing by Bernadette Baum)