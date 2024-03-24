BOCHUM/WOLFSBURG (dpa-AFX) - In view of the sluggish sales of electric cars, manufacturers are once again focusing more on combustion engines, according to an expert. They are currently trying to boost sales of petrol and diesel models with high discounts, according to Bochum-based car expert Ferdinand Dudenhoffer after evaluating the price reductions in March. On average, the discounts offered for the purchase of a new combustion engine are even higher than for electric cars.

According to Dudenhoffer, car buyers could expect an average discount of 16.8 percent for combustion engines in March, compared to just 16.2 percent for electric cars. In the previous month, the discounts for both types of drive were almost the same. For the study, Dudenhoffer determined the discounts that independent new car brokers offer on selected models on the internet. The study examined 15 combustion and 15 electric models from eleven manufacturers.

VW lures with high discounts

The Volkswagen brand, in particular, increased its discounts on combustion models in March. For example, the facelift of the Golf presented in January, which is to be delivered from the summer, is already available online with a 17.5 percent discount on the list price. In February, when VW opened the order books, the discount was only 13.8 percent. Such high discounts are unusual, especially for a new model, according to Dudenhoffer. The discount on the Golf was even higher than on the Passat and Tiguan, where it was also significantly higher than in the previous month.

The discount level is thus approaching that of the VW electric models. At up to 21.7 percent for the ID.4, VW continues to offer slightly higher discounts. However, the level has remained constant compared to February. Discounts for the other manufacturers surveyed remained largely constant in March. For most of them, however, the discounts for combustion engines were already higher than for e-cars in February, added Dudenhoffer.

Combustion cars promise more profit

After the end of the purchase premium for e-cars in Germany at the end of 2023, manufacturers had initially significantly increased discounts for e-cars to compensate for the loss of the premium. However, according to Dudenhoffer, there are now signs of a rethink. In view of the overall low demand, the company is trying to boost business with the still predominant combustion engines and thus utilize the capacity of its own plants.

"The weak car market is turning around," concludes Dudenhoffer. "Electric cars are also being promoted less by car manufacturers." Due to the higher profit margins achieved with combustion engines, it is easier for manufacturers to grant discounts. With electric cars, on the other hand, only small profits or even losses could be made after the state new car bonus was abolished. In the current slump, manufacturers are therefore increasingly focusing on combustion engines again, which continue to "earn good money"./fjo/DP/zb