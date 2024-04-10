BOCHUM (dpa-AFX) - According to an analysis, some car manufacturers reduced their discounts for electric vehicles in April. On average, only 12.6 percent discounts were granted by internet brokers on the German market, the CAR-Center Automotive Research reported on Wednesday. In contrast, an average discount of 16.9 percent was granted on comparable combustion models.

In the previous month, there had been significantly higher purchase incentives for e-cars at 16.2 percent before VW phased out its special conditions for ID models. According to the study, Audi and the Stellantis brand Opel also reduced their e-discounts. The former price breaker Tesla did not launch any new price promotions despite a significant drop in sales on the German market.

Author Ferdinand Dudenhoffer expects weak sales figures for e-cars in the coming months and a market share of less than ten percent. For small and compact cars, the respective combustion models are between 11,000 and 14,000 euros cheaper than the comparable battery cars. In addition, there are political campaigns against electric cars. "It makes no sense for car manufacturers to go against the political mood and the government sales bonuses that were cut overnight with high sales demand campaigns," the expert concluded./ceb/DP/mis