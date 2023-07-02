DUISBURG (dpa-AFX) - The bottlenecks on the German new car market are a thing of the past, according to a recent market study. Manufacturers and dealers lured customers in June with favorable package deals and higher discounts, reports the Duisburg-based Center Automotive Research. "Chip crisis, long waiting times and shortages of new cars are foreign words again," summed up CAR Director Ferdinand Dudenhoffer. Within ten months, he said, the market had turned around with car production back in full swing. The increased supply is also being met by demand that has been dampened by inflation.

In terms of discounts openly advertised on the Internet, VW in particular slashed prices for its ID3 and ID4 electric models, which have recently been struggling with sales problems. The cars are now available for order, including the eco-rebate, at a discount of 24 and 21 percent, respectively, off the list price, the study found. For the 30 best-selling cars with combustion engines, the average discount was 17.2 percent.

Car subscription packages, including insurance, are playing an increasingly important role in the private customer market, according to the study. 834 of these packages were offered in June, more than ever before in a single month. In May, there had been 772 offers. According to CAR calculations, the subscriptions are usually cheaper in terms of monthly costs than buying a new car. Waiting times for subscription cars would have shortened further./ceb/DP/he