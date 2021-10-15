Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Supplier Novares seeks damages from carmakers over cancelled orders

10/15/2021 | 11:43am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Cars are seen in a traffic jam during evening rush hour in Beijing, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19)

PARIS (Reuters) -French auto supplier Novares is claiming tens of millions euros in damages from its customers after a global shortage in semiconductor chips has forced many carmakers to halt production and cancel orders.

Novares, which makes plastic components used in one in three vehicles worldwide, is seeking compensation for the cancellations that have left its stocks piling up.

"We have counted 2,000 sudden customer production halts since the start of the year, easily one hundred with less than 48 hours' notice," Novares CEO Pierre Boulet told Reuters.

He said the company would rely on commercial talks, not legal action, to be compensated.

The situation has been especially tense in Europe, Boulet added, highlighting the firm "could not be responsible" for carmakers' financial constraints.

The global chips shortage and supply chain snags have forced carmakers still recovering from last year's coronavirus disruptions to again pause production, as they compete for supplies with the sprawling consumer electronics industry.

Toyota said earlier on Friday it would cut its November production by as much as 15%, while Volkswagen's Skoda Auto warned it "would significantly cut, or even suspend" its production from Monday.

The automotive sector had hoped for improvement by the fourth quarter, but issues in supplying components from Asia could last into early 2022.

"Some of our clients are very polite, they warn us in advance and are ready to compensate the extra costs, but some only want a power struggle" said Boulet. "We are in a macho and somewhat selfish world."

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Sarah MorlandEditing by Mark Potter and Louise Heavens)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 249 B 289 B 289 B
Net income 2021 14 038 M 16 281 M 16 281 M
Net cash 2021 33 649 M 39 027 M 39 027 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,98x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 122 B 141 B 141 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,35x
EV / Sales 2022 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 632 825
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 196,06 €
Average target price 272,03 €
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG28.63%140 931
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION24.76%242 005
DAIMLER AG44.00%103 154
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.54%83 750
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED16.17%71 995
BMW AG19.56%65 030