    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Supreme Court seeks U.S. government views on VW emissions case

04/26/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: A Volkswagen logo is seen as it launches its ID.6 and ID.6 CROZZ SUV at a world premiere ahead of the Shanghai Auto Show, in Shanghai

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday asked President Joe Biden's administration to weigh in on whether Volkswagen AG can be sued by local governments in Florida and Utah for damages stemming from the German automaker's diesel emissions cheating scandal.

The justices are considering whether to hear an appeal by VW and German auto supplier Robert Bosch LLC of a lower court ruling allowing Florida's Hillsborough County and Utah's Salt Lake County to seek to hold the companies liable under local laws and regulations barring tampering with vehicle emissions controls.

VW could face huge damages in these cases and potentially others brought by other local jurisdictions. Daimler AG and Fiat Chrysler, part of Stellantis NV, are facing similar claims.

Volkswagen has argued that under the U.S. Clean Air Act, only the federal government can pursue such claims. VW noted that it already has reached a settlement of more than $20 billion with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The counties have argued that VW deceived the EPA - and in doing so also violated the local laws.

Volkswagen is seeking to overturn a 2020 ruling by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. The 9th Circuit decided that the Clean Air Act did not preempt local efforts to impose liability over vehicles that VW had tampered with after they were sold. The 9th Circuit, however, agreed with VW that it could not be held liable under the local anti-tampering laws for actions it took pre-sale.

California-based federal judge Charles Breyer in 2018 had ruled in favor of Volkswagen on both counts.

In 2015, Volkswagen disclosed that it had used sophisticated software to evade nitrogen oxide emissions requirements in nearly 11 million vehicles worldwide. It also misled the EPA, which had started asking questions in 2014.

In addition to equipping vehicles with so-called "defeat devices" before they were sold, VW also installed software updates after sale, which is the conduct at issue in the case before the Supreme Court. At the time, VW did not reveal the true purpose of the updates, which were aimed at refining the software used to control the emissions.

Volkswagen is facing other lawsuits over the emissions scandal, including one brought by the state of Ohio.

Justice Stephen Breyer will not participate at the Supreme Court. He is the brother of the judge who ruled in an earlier stage of the case.

(Reporting by Lawrence Hurley; Editing by Will Dunham)

By Lawrence Hurley


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 249 B 300 B 300 B
Net income 2021 13 363 M 16 121 M 16 121 M
Net cash 2021 30 616 M 36 933 M 36 933 M
P/E ratio 2021 8,58x
Yield 2021 2,90%
Capitalization 131 B 158 B 158 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,40x
EV / Sales 2022 0,36x
Nbr of Employees 662 575
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 268,86 €
Last Close Price 229,50 €
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG50.57%158 017
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION4.02%214 227
DAIMLER AG27.53%95 100
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY38.16%82 896
BMW AG19.49%67 434
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.12.35%51 675
