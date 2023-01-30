Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:14:25 2023-01-30 am EST
125.80 EUR   -0.22%
01:53aToyota remains largest car seller ahead of Volkswagen
DP
01/29Urgent : Toyota group's global auto sales top in 2022 for 3rd straight year
AQ
01/29Toyota defends title as world's top-selling automaker in 2022
RE
Toyota remains largest car seller ahead of Volkswagen

01/30/2023 | 01:53am EST
TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto giant Toyota has once again maintained its top spot in global sales, keeping rival Volkswagen at bay despite a slight decline. Toyota announced Monday that the group, which also includes small car specialist Daihatsu and commercial vehicle maker Hino Motors, sold 10.48 million vehicles worldwide last year. This is 0.1 percent less than in the previous year. Despite supply bottlenecks for semiconductors as a result of the Corona pandemic, Toyota maintained its 2022 production at a high level. It increased by 5.3 percent year-on-year to 10.61 million vehicles. Volkswagen suffered a 7.0 percent drop in sales last year to just under 8.26 million vehicles due to the global chip crisis./ln/DP/zb


© dpa-AFX 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HINO MOTORS, LTD -0.93% 534 Delayed Quote.7.16%
TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION -0.50% 7930 Delayed Quote.10.08%
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION 0.08% 1902 Delayed Quote.4.86%
VOLKSWAGEN AG 0.86% 126.08 Delayed Quote.8.30%
