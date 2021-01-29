Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Volkswagen AG    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Transforming old into new: Volkswagen Group Components commences battery recycling

01/29/2021 | 05:36am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The unique feature of the Salzgitter plant is that it only recycles batteries that can no longer be used for other purposes. Before the battery is recycled, an analysis determines whether the battery is still powerful enough to be given a second life in mobile energy storage systems such as the flexible rapid charging station or the mobile charging robot, for example. Larger volumes of battery returns are not expected until the late 2020s at the earliest. Therefore, the plant has been designed to initially recycle up to 3,600 battery systems per year during the pilot phase - this is the equivalent to approximately 1,500 tonnes. In future, the system can be scaled up to handle larger quantities as the process is consistently optimised.

'Volkswagen Group Components has achieved a further step in its sustainable end-to-end responsibility for the battery as a key component of electric mobility,' asserted Thomas Schmall, Member of the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG, Technical Division, and Chairman of the Board of Management of Volkswagen Group Components, and added: 'We are implementing the sustainable recyclable materials cycle - and play a pioneering role in the industry for a future-oriented issue with great potential for climate protection and raw material supply.'

The innovative and CO2-saving recycling process does not require energy-intensive melting in a blast furnace. The used battery systems are delivered, deep discharged, and dismantled. The individual parts are ground into granules in the shredder and then dried. In addition to aluminium, copper and plastics, the process also yields valuable 'black powder', which contains the important raw materials for batteries such as lithium, nickel, manganese, and cobalt, as well as graphite. The separation and processing of the individual substances by hydrometallurgical processes ‒ using water and chemical agents ‒ is subsequently carried out by specialised partners.

'As a consequence, essential components of old battery cells can be used to produce new cathode material,' explains Mark Möller, Head of the Business Unit Technical Development & E-Mobility: 'From research, we know that recycled battery raw materials are just as efficient as new ones. In future, we intend to support our battery cell production with the material we recover. Given that the demand for batteries and the corresponding raw materials will increase drastically, we can put every gram of recycled material to good use.'

The CO2 savings are calculated at approximately 1.3 tonnes per 62 kWh battery manufactured using cathodes made from recycled material and using green electricity.

Disclaimer

Volkswagen AG published this content on 29 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2021 10:35:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
05:42aSK Innovation to invest $1.2 billion to build third battery plant in Hungary
RE
05:36aTRANSFORMING OLD INTO NEW : Volkswagen Group Components commences battery recycl..
PU
04:25aHyundai wrestles with the risks of embracing Apple
RE
04:06aVOLKSWAGEN : Präsentation - Strategic Transformation VW Group Components Investo..
PU
01/28SK Innovation sees gradual recovery in refining margins in 2021
RE
01/28SK Innovation to invest $1.2 bln to build third battery plant in Hungary
RE
01/28Daimler 2020 operating profit beats guidance and forecasts
RE
01/28Toyota beats Volkswagen to become World's No.1 car seller in 2020
RE
01/28VOLKSWAGEN : New MAN Truck Generation's first heavy-duty semitrailer tractor put..
AQ
01/28Toyota beats VW to become World's No.1 car seller
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 220 B 266 B 266 B
Net income 2020 5 501 M 6 659 M 6 659 M
Net cash 2020 25 206 M 30 516 M 30 516 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,8x
Yield 2020 2,13%
Capitalization 84 860 M 103 B 103 B
EV / Sales 2020 0,27x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 664 196
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 182,37 €
Last Close Price 159,38 €
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Hans Dieter Pötsch Chairman-Supervisory Board
Frank Witter Head-Finance & Information Technology
Peter Mosch Deputy Chairman
Bernd Osterloh Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG4.57%102 885
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.04%198 232
DAIMLER AG-0.35%74 699
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY22.57%73 054
BMW AG-1.83%55 450
GREAT WALL MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED-4.70%48 739
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ