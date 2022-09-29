Trending: Volkswagen Values Porsche at About $73 Billion; Shares Rise Above IPO Price

1418 GMT - Porsche Automobil Holding SE is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after Volkswagen AG, of which it owns more than 50%, priced the initial public offering of Porsche AG at the top end of the targeted range. Volkswagen said it priced its offering of preferred stock at the top of the range at EUR82.50 a share, meaning the sports-car maker is valued at more than EUR75 billion, or about $73 billion. Porsche AG shares started trading almost 2% above the IPO price on Thursday morning and later rose to above 4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)

09-29-22 1033ET