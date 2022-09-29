Advanced search
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  10:50 2022-09-29 am EDT
128.45 EUR   -6.85%
10:34aTrending: Volkswagen Values Porsche at About $73 Billion; Shares Rise Above IPO Price
DJ
09:12aPorsche touts successful IPO, sending company value above Mercedes-Benz
AQ
08:34aVolkswagen/Porsche CEO Stands By Dual Role Amid Blockbuster Frankfurt Debut
MT
Trending: Volkswagen Values Porsche at About $73 Billion; Shares Rise Above IPO Price

09/29/2022 | 10:34am EDT
1418 GMT - Porsche Automobil Holding SE is among the most mentioned companies across news items over the past 12 hours, according to Factiva data, after Volkswagen AG, of which it owns more than 50%, priced the initial public offering of Porsche AG at the top end of the targeted range. Volkswagen said it priced its offering of preferred stock at the top of the range at EUR82.50 a share, meaning the sports-car maker is valued at more than EUR75 billion, or about $73 billion. Porsche AG shares started trading almost 2% above the IPO price on Thursday morning and later rose to above 4%. Dow Jones & Co. owns Factiva. (cecilia.butini@wsj.com)


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-29-22 1033ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
PORSCHE AG 0.00% 79.5 End-of-day quote.0.00%
PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE -14.42% 60 Delayed Quote.-15.69%
VOLKSWAGEN AG -7.32% 127.28 Delayed Quote.-22.30%
Financials
Sales 2022 276 B 266 B 266 B
Net income 2022 17 348 M 16 729 M 16 729 M
Net cash 2022 32 005 M 30 863 M 30 863 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,97x
Yield 2022 6,55%
Capitalization 85 182 M 82 142 M 82 142 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,19x
EV / Sales 2023 0,16x
Nbr of Employees 641 900
Free-Float 56,8%
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 137,90 €
Average target price 205,74 €
Spread / Average Target 49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Oliver Ingo Blume Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Chief Operating & Financial Officer
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-22.30%82 142
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-7.22%185 132
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG-19.46%56 164
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-39.88%51 396
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-42.66%48 966
BMW AG-19.11%44 924