U.S. and Mexico target GM labor 'violations,' testing new trade deal

WASHINGTON, May 12 (Reuters) - The United States is testing
powers to protect workers under the trade deal replacing NAFTA
and asked Mexico on Wednesday to probe alleged abuses at a
General Motors Co factory, a move that may put tariffs on
some of the firm's profitable pickups.
U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said her office and
the Department of Labor received "information appearing to
indicate serious violations" of worker rights in an April union
contract vote at GM's Silao factory in central Mexico.
Tai said she will partner with the Mexican government to try
to "prevent a race to the bottom" for U.S. and Mexican workers.
Mexico's leftist president welcomed the action, crediting
provisions in the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) trade
deal that aim to strengthen Mexican unions and slow migration of
U.S. auto production south of the border.
"It's a good thing. Before, the trade deal did not look at
the labor situation," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said
at a regular news conference.
Mexico's labor ministry has already said it found "serious
irregularities" in the union-led vote by the GM Silao plant's
6,000 union workers to ratify a labor contract and ordered a new
vote within 30 days. Officials have said some ballots were
destroyed.
Labor remedies under USMCA include revoking tariff-free
access for the violating factory's goods. In GM's case, that
could mean applying a 25% U.S. pickup truck import tariff on
Silao-made trucks, a move that could add thousands of dollars to
each vehicle's cost.
GM said it will cooperate with the U.S. and Mexican
governments and that it condemned violations of labor rights
including actions to restrict collective bargaining.
The so-called request for review marks the first use of the
Rapid Response Labor Mechanism in USMCA, which allows countries
to target labor rights violations at specific factories. Tai
helped negotiate the labor enforcement mechanism on behalf of
Democrats in the U.S. Congress.
GM won key changes to USMCA that allowed it to continue to
build hundreds of thousands of high-profit pickups in Mexico for
export to the United States annually.
In a statement, Tai praised Mexico "for stepping in to
suspend the vote when it became aware of voting irregularities"
and said the U.S. action "will complement Mexico’s efforts to
ensure that these workers can fully exercise their collective
bargaining rights."
Under NAFTA, Mexican factory wages stagnated for more than
two decades, in part because of a union system that made it hard
for workers to organize freely. Mexico's minimum wage of less
than a $1 an hour is the lowest among the OECD group of
industrial economies.
Despite the new USMCA powers, a domestic labor reform, and
government hikes to minimum wages, Mexican workers are expected
to earn far less than U.S. peers for the foreseeable future.
PROFIT CENTER
GM's Silao plant https://www.reuters.com/article/us-trade-nafta-autos/game-of-chicken-gm-bets-on-mexican-made-pickup-trucks-idUSKBN1F42G7
is a linchpin of its North American truck strategy, producing
more than 339,000 Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra full-sized
pickup trucks in 2019. That was more than a third of the
company's total of 906,000 that year.
"We do not believe there was any GM involvement in the
alleged violations or that any government-approved inspectors
were denied access to the facility, and have retained a
third-party firm to conduct an independent and thorough review,"
the company said in a statement.
USTR's request comes days before U.S. President Joe Biden
travels to Dearborn, Michigan, to tour a Ford Motor Co
electric vehicle plant to highlight his push for $174 billion in
government funding to expand electric vehicle production and
charging infrastructure.
Ford builds all of its U.S. full-size pickup trucks in the
United States but both GM and Ford are investing in electric
vehicle production in Mexico, prompting the United Auto Workers
union to call for tax incentives to apply only to U.S.-assembled
EVs.
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki declined to say on Tuesday
if Biden supported limiting EV subsidies.
Tai's request warns all automakers - including Ford,
Volkswagen and Chrysler parent Stellantis
- that the Biden administration will not tolerate past Mexican
labor practices that critics say kept wages depressed.
In cases of workplace violations at factories that export to
the United States, Lopez Obrador said the two governments would
establish a dialog and intervene so that rights were respected.
If the United States and Mexico cannot reach an agreement to
resolve the matter, Tai can request a dispute settlement panel
to review the matter, with the entire process meant to take
about 90 days from the initial request.
Tai has requested that the U.S. Treasury immediately suspend
final settlement of customs accounts for U.S. border entry of
GM's Silao trucks, a move that preserves the option to apply
tariffs to them later.
