VOLKSWAGEN AG: Chairman leaves the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG

22-Jul-2022

Chairman leaves the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG The Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and Dr. Herbert Diess have agreed today that Dr. Diess will leave the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG by mutual consent with effect as of 1 September 2022. Dr. Diess will be succeeded by Dr. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. Dr. Oliver Blume will also remain Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. In today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board also resolved that the CFO of Volkswagen AG, Dr. Arno Antlitz, will additionally assume the position as Chief Operating Officer and thus support Dr. Blume with day-to-day operations. Rolf Woller Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations 22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

