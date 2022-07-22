Log in
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:11 2022-07-22 pm EDT
132.70 EUR   -2.34%
VOLKSWAGEN AG: Chairman leaves the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG

07/22/2022 | 11:58am EDT
DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Personnel
VOLKSWAGEN AG: Chairman leaves the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG

22-Jul-2022 / 17:56 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Chairman leaves the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG

The Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and Dr. Herbert Diess have agreed today that Dr. Diess will leave the Board of Management of Volkswagen AG by mutual consent with effect as of 1 September 2022. Dr. Diess will be succeeded by Dr. Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. Dr. Oliver Blume will also remain Chairman of the Board of Management of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. In today’s meeting, the Supervisory Board also resolved that the CFO of Volkswagen AG, Dr. Arno Antlitz, will additionally assume the position as Chief Operating Officer and thus support Dr. Blume with day-to-day operations.

 

Rolf Woller

Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations

22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
Fax: +49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
E-mail: helen.beckermann@volkswagen.de
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir
ISIN: DE0007664039, DE0007664005
WKN: 766403, 766400
Indices: DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1404445

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1404445  22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404445&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
