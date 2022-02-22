Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Volkswagen AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    VOW3   DE0007664039

VOLKSWAGEN AG

(VOW3)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/22 04:04:48 am
191.51 EUR   +9.45%
03:58aVolkswagen AG in 'advanced discussions' about Porsche IPO
RE
03:45aVOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen informs
EQ
02/21Volkswagen Expects $155 Million In Losses From Vessel Fire
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs

02/22/2022 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: VOLKSWAGEN AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
VOLKSWAGEN AG: Volkswagen informs

22-Feb-2022 / 09:42 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Volkswagen AG is in advanced discussions with Porsche Automobil Holding SE regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG

Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE are currently in advanced discussions regarding a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG. For this purpose, Volkswagen AG and Porsche Automobil Holding SE negotiated a Framework Agreement which should form the basis for further steps in the preparation of a potential IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG.

The conclusion of the Framework Agreement is subject to the approval of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG. A final decision have not yet taken.

Whether a Framework Agreement is concluded and its content as well as the question if an IPO of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche is being further assessed, is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties' boards.

Rolf Woller

Head of Group Treasury and Investor Relations

22-Feb-2022 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: VOLKSWAGEN AG
Berliner Ring 2
38440 Wolfsburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)5361 9 - 49015
Fax: +49 (0)5361 9 - 30411
E-mail: helen.beckermann@volkswagen.de
Internet: www.volkswagenag.com/ir
ISIN: DE0007664039, DE0007664005
WKN: 766403, 766400
Indices: DAX, Euro Stoxx 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1285087

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1285087  22-Feb-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1285087&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about VOLKSWAGEN AG
03:58aVolkswagen AG in 'advanced discussions' about Porsche IPO
RE
03:45aVOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen informs
EQ
02/21Volkswagen Expects $155 Million In Losses From Vessel Fire
MT
02/21MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : February 21, 2022
02/21Fire dies down on ship carrying luxury cars, with little left to burn
RE
02/21EMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Open Higher After Biden, Putin Agree to Summit
DJ
02/20Pivot Automotive Climbs 18% in Shenzhen Trading Debut
MT
02/18Back in the black, Renault looks to tap into electric boom
RE
02/18Audi earns top-ranked honors in MotorTrend's Ultimate Car Rankings
AQ
02/18Volkswagen's Scania to Build $105 Million EV Test Track in Sweden
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on VOLKSWAGEN AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 247 B 280 B 280 B
Net income 2021 13 957 M 15 824 M 15 824 M
Net cash 2021 29 691 M 33 664 M 33 664 M
P/E ratio 2021 6,24x
Yield 2021 4,35%
Capitalization 106 B 120 B 120 B
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
EV / Sales 2022 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 645 318
Free-Float -
Chart VOLKSWAGEN AG
Duration : Period :
Volkswagen AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VOLKSWAGEN AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 174,98 €
Average target price 244,33 €
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Diess Chairman-Management Board
Arno Antlitz Head-Finance & Information Technology
Hans Dieter Pötsch Member-Management Board
Thomas Schmall-von Westerholt Head-Technology
Kurt Michels Chief Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
VOLKSWAGEN AG-1.41%120 470
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION3.21%261 258
MERCEDES-BENZ GROUP AG9.53%89 796
FORD MOTOR COMPANY-13.14%72 237
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY-17.11%70 617
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE AG4.29%68 034